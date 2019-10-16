You guys, don't freak out, but Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland's anniversary Instagrams literally could not be any cuter. The two shared their second anniversary on Oct. 15 and, like any self-respecting modern couple, they took to Instagram to profess their love for each other to the world. They each posted their own adorable couple pictures and paired them with wonderfully sappy captions.

Hyland posted two super steamy black and white pictures of them at a concert looking like they were grinding then making out...? Whatever, I'm here for it.

She also decided to complement her steamy pics with a sappy caption commemorating their two years together:

Two years ago I asked when you were going to ask me to be your girlfriend. This summer you asked me to be your wife. If two years feels like a lifetime then I can’t wait to spend my eternity with you. You’re the calm to my storm. The sun to my moon. The Chandler to my Monica. I can’t wait to marry you @wellsadams 💕 Happy two years baby #ToPlutoAndBack

(Just saying, if they're in the market for a wedding hashtag before they tie the knot... #ToPlutoAndBack would be a pretty freaking cute one.)

Adams adorably commented on Hyland's post, "I love you +1 anything you say."

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender posted a steamy picture of them about to kiss on the beach shortly after they got engaged. The only thing more romantic than the picture was his caption, which read:

I knew I was gonna marry her the 1st night I met her. But I guess how anniversary’s work, it’s when you decide to become boyfriend/girlfriend. Whatever, I lost that battle. You’re my person and I can’t wait to drop this day as our anniversary and make a new one with all our friends watching, while they judge our wedding and eat and drink for free...buncha deadbeats. Happy anniversary @sarahhyland, I love you more. +1 anything you say.

Seriously. Is anyone more in love than these two?

For those of you who missed the memo, Hyland and Adams publicly announced that they got engaged in July of 2019 with a super sweet video that you literally can never unsee.

The two met back in 2017 when Adams — drum roll, please — slid into Hyland's DMs. Luckily for all of us, Hyland recounted the whole thing for Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on his show:

He slid into my DMs... I was following him [on Twitter], we had tweeted each other, and I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show [Modern Family] ... so I just thought, I saw him as the bartender [on Bachelor in Paradise], and I was like, 'That's really cute,' and I was single, obviously, and I was like, this is really awesome.

The two were serious right from the start. In fact, in an April interview with People, Hyland revealed that they met just three days before she had her first kidney transplant.

“It definitely set a tone of: this is my life. If you can handle the fire, great," she told People. "If you can’t, goodbye."

“We kind of did a trial by fire,” she continued. “Our very first date was the night before the Emmy party [in September 2017],” she explained. “I just threw him in a room of really big people and he handled it like a champ. Then another trial by fire, like, ‘Hey, I just had a lifesaving surgery, will you fly to L.A. and come over and hang out at my house and make me tacos? Thanks.’"

Ugh, so happy for these two lovebirds. Here's to many more anniversaries to come!