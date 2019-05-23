The series finale of Game of Thrones has come and gone, which means fans are left to debate the series' unanswered questions among themselves. There are quite a few of those unanswered questions floating around the internet. In the end, did Varys' Birds play any role in taking Daenerys down? What about characters like Meera Reed and Daario Naharis, who never had proper goodbyes on the show? One big question that fans are still scratching their heads over is the identity of the so-called Prince Who Was Promised. But the good news is that there might actually be an answer to that one, and all the clues are in the series finale. Some fans are wondering, was Jon Snow Azor Ahai? Warning: Spoilers for Season 8 of Game of Thrones follow.

The Prince Who Was Promised and Azor Ahai are technically two different things: The former is a messianic figure that people in Essos would save the world, while the latter is a legendary warrior who ended The Long Night the first time around and who followers of The Lord of Light believe would some day return. Even though two different groups of people in the Game of Thrones universe believe in each of those titles, they've often been conflated when fans discuss their theories since they're both savior figures.

Audiences first learned about the Prince Who was Promised/Azor Ahai when Melisandre mentioned it in Season 2 of Game of Thrones. At that point, she believed Stannis Baratheon was was the chosen one, but that didn't exactly pan out. After that, Melisandre focused her energy on Jon Snow and Daenerys, believing that each of them had a role to play in fulfilling the prophecy.

Since the prophecy goes that Azor Ahai would save the world from darkness, many believed that the savior figure would do so by taking down the Night King and his plans for an endless night. So when Arya killed the Night King in Season 8, Episode 3, many fans were wondering if that meant that she was Azor Ahai. That all makes sense, as long as the Night King was what the world needed to be saved from. But what if that's not the case?

Before the Game of Thrones series finale aired, Reddit user UrFavoriteNobody speculated about Jon's identity as the Prince Who Was Promised with an eerily accurate prediction of the finale episode's events. They said:

What if the Night King was never the one to bring true darkness to the realm. What if Jon snow is still the Prince that was promised and will still fulfill the prophecy of Azor Ahai by plunging his sword into the true bringer of darkness. Daenerys Targaryen?!?

The last couple episodes of Game of Thrones showed how Daenerys was easily becoming a tyrant, and how her reign would bring about a dark era. So it makes sense that by killing her, Jon was saving the world. Jon killed Daenerys with a dagger, and that method also bares some striking similarities to the original story of Azor Ahai. As the story goes, the original Azor Ahai created his sword Lightbringer (and saved humanity) by plunging the blade into his great love. That sounds awfully familiar to how Jon killed Daenerys, all while holding her and telling her that she'll always be his queen.

It seems like Game of Thrones perhaps gave fans some more answers than they realize. Those answers, like the identity of Azor Ahai, just need to be open to a bit of interpretation.