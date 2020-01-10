It's been just over 24 hours since BTS released their "Shadow" comeback trailer on Jan. 9, and the ARMY is still not over the video's beautiful visuals and well-thought-out details, as well as Suga's meaningful lyrics. BTS' videos usually connect to one another, so fans pay close attention to the group's comeback trailers for any hidden details that could shed light on the group's overall message and narrative in a new era. Fans' latest theory is that Jimin may have been in Suga's "Shadow" music video.

It wouldn't be the first time a BTS member secretly appeared in a member's solo music video. For example, just weeks after J-Hope dropped his "Daydream" music video in 2018, Big Hit Entertainment shared a behind-the-scenes clip, revealing V was actually featured as J-Hope's body double. V also helped RM film his "Persona" comeback trailer by starring as his body double, too.

With this in mind, you can't blame fans for thinking other members possibly played a role in Suga's "Shadow" comeback trailer. The video notably had six hooded figures portraying Suga's "shadows," so all the BTS members could have starred in the trailer without anyone knowing.

Big Hit Labels on YouTube

Apart from the six figures, fans also noticed that, at the 1:14 mark, there's a window showing three shadows, and fans think either the hooded figures or the shadows could represent RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V.

Of course, even if they were meant to represent BTS, anyone could have technically stood in their place. So, out of all the guys, the only member fans are somewhat certain had a cameo in the trailer was Jimin,

It's all thanks to one detail on one of the hooded figures: their hands. Jimin's hands are deeply cherished within the fandom because they help him slay his epic choreography, and because they're so dang cute. Which is why ARMYs can distinguish his hands from a mile away, and they're 99% certain they spotted them at various points throughout "Shadow"'s video.

Fans also did a double-take near the 2:11 mark, because they thought they saw J-Hope. The scene showed Suga up close before zooming out and revealing another Suga, and, because the first went further away from the camera, it almost looked like J-Hope was there instead.

Fans think the two Sugas are meant to represent his different "personas" he shares with the world.

YOUTUBE

The BTS ARMY is waiting in anticipation for the trailer's behind-the-scenes video so they can finally get some clarity on this compelling theory.