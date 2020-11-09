The holidays might look a little different this year, but one thing you can still count on is devouring a huge amount of holiday treats. From classics to new sweets, Walmart's holiday baking supplies will help you keep your baking traditions alive in what might be an otherwise non-traditional holiday season. Whether you're looking to make a huge party-size Twinkie (yes, it really exists!) or some gingerbread cookies, there's something for everyone looking to get into the holiday spirit.

Walmart's holiday lineup, including all the clutch baking supplies you'll need, began hitting stores on Nov. 1, and most items are available in-store and online. If you get a little overwhelmed planning your holiday baking marathon, check out The Great Value Bake Center with products that are all under $5. You can spice up your holiday cookies this year with the Ugly Sweater Cookie Kit, which allows you to design your sweater-shaped cookies however you'd like. A kit includes cookie mix, red icing, snowflake sprinkle mix, candy cane candies, white icing, and a sweater-shaped cutter. Or, if you want a classic bite, try the $1.97 Great Value Gingerbread Cookie Mix.

New in this year's collection is the Hostess Party Size Twinkies Baking Kit, which makes one seriously huge Twinkies cake that's perfect for sharing (or eating by yourself over the course of a week). The $14.98 kit comes with everything you need to bake your oversized AF Twinkies: sponge cake mix, cream filling, and a pan. So even when you're done baking your first party size Twinkie, you can use the pan again and again.

Once you're in craft mode, check out the $4.97 Holiday Lights Sugar Cookie Kit with cookie mix, white and black icing, and candy lights so you can show off your creative chops.

If you'd rather bake some cupcakes in the spirit of the season, you'll want to check out the Snowman Cupcake Decorating Kit and the Santa Cupcake Decorating Kit for $2.97. For chocolate lovers, there's also the Holiday Ornament Brownie Kit, a Holiday Tree Brownie Kit, and a Gingerbread Man Brownie Kit for $4.97 each.

When heading out to Walmart to pick up your baking supplies, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11, which recommends limiting unnecessary errands and your contact with others as much as possible. So opt for online if you can, but if you do go out, make sure to wear a face mask, practice social distancing as much as possible, and wash or sanitize your hands often.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.