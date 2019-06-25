Your goal for this summer might be pretty straightforward: You want to fall in love with as many things as possible. You want to appreciate the freshly-made smoothies at the local markets, the way the sunset melts across the skyline, and the slices of watermelon in your apartment's kitchen. You want to take walks with your significant other, dance on the beach with your besties, and live life to the absolute fullest. This way, when the weather starts to get chilly again, you can walk around with a pair of heart eyes and know you made the most of summer. Let me tell you this: WalletHub's 2019 best city to celebrate Fourth of July will help you accomplish your goal, and give you prime access to epic skylines, bright lights, and the beauty of the season.

In the words of Taylor Swift, "Are you ready for it?" Of course. You've been preparing for the memories you're about to make for months now. You've been spending your nights after work on your couch, online shopping for new bathing suits and outfits that'll make a statement at a trendy rooftop bar. Last weekend, you picked up some disposable cameras and sunscreen, and put together playlists with the hottest jams off of the latest Jonas Brothers album, too.

You penciled in the sightseeing tours, camping trips, and other plans you've already made into your jam-packed calendar. In addition, you tried to not flood your group chats with streaming links, fire emojis, and ecstatic messages like, "It's almost the Fourth of July." I know that the excitement is incredibly real, and understandably so. That's why I want to give you the scoop on WalletHub's best city to celebrate July 4, 2019.

What's WalletHub's best city to celebrate Fourth of July 2019?

According to WalletHub, the personal finance website, one city should be on your radar if you're looking to celebrate July 4 in style. Can you take a wild guess what this city may be? *Drums roll in the background.* It's New York City.

It may not be a huge surprise to you that this destination ranks highest for such a bright, beautiful, and bold celebration. (The way the skyscrapers light up at night can put any fireworks show to shame.) WalletHub revealed in its full report New York City ranked number two in "Fourth of July celebrations" and took the number one slot in the "attractions and activities" category.

Even though the average price of a festive party ticket may be a budget-breaker (New York City was ranked 74 out of 100 for "affordability."), it was declared so #worthit to travel to this spot on the East Coast because of all the things you can see, do, and eat with your besties. Will you book a night or two here? I sure hope so.

How did WalletHub come up with these results?

WalletHub came up with these results and rankings by comparing the 100 largest cities in the U.S. They looked into how much bang you can get for your buck on a holiday spent in each destination, using 20 essential metrics. These metrics included the average prices of beer and wine, the duration of a firework show on the Fourth of July, the amount of party suppliers per capita, and access to public transportation — to name a few.

To find a city's overall score, they then took the weighted average across all of these metrics and used it to determine the final ranking. Other cities that made the top of the list include: Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; Washington D.C.; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

What can you and your besties do, see, and eat on the Fourth of July in this dreamy city?

TBH, you probably already know about many of the things you and your besties can do, see, and eat in New York City on the Fourth of July. From hopping on the subway, to going to the top of the Empire State Building, to having a photo shoot with hot dogs and sparklers in Central Park, the possibilities are endless.

But in order to fulfill your summer goal, you need to add a few other sights and sounds of The Big Apple to your itinerary. For example, you can locate a sleek and chic rooftop bar that'll let you take epic pictures of the skyline. You could also see Manhattan through the eyes of Carrie Bradshaw on a Sex and the City tour.

Last but not least, you need to grab something sweet to eat, soak up the new memories, and put your heart eyes on. Falling in love with summer and everything happening in your life will never feel easier, especially in a destination like this.