Happiness Begins? Oh, yes it does, and starting now because the Jonas Brothers have returned with another album, which I'm sure you know the name of already, if I haven't made it obvious enough. Happiness Begins is Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas' first album together in 10 years. If the JoBros can get back together after a decade apart, I have hope for other groups to do the same... like maybe One Direction? (A girl can dream.) Anyways, when the Jonas Brothers released their last album in 2009, Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, fans had to find their way to their nearest Walmart or Target to purchase the album in person. Yeah, remember how that was a thing? But these are different times and now fans can listen to an album the moment it drops. So, if you're wondering how to stream the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins, just check out Spotify or Apple Music. Yup, it's really that easy.

Fans got a taste of some of the songs on the album when the Jonas Brothers released their documentary Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime Video on June 4. The documentary told the story of Joe, Nick, and Kevin, as they went from ordinary boys from New Jersey to famous popstars playing the Grammy Awards and Madison Square Garden. The documentary had its funny moments (like Frankie Jonas confessing to being the ultimate JoBros fanboy), as well as its more sentimental moments. In the documentary, the Jonas Brothers revealed huge secrets about the group, like why they broke up and how they eventually reconnected, not just as a band, but also as family.

On March 1, the Jonas Brothers made their comeback with "Sucker" and then followed up with "Cool" on April 5. Having been months since the Jonas Brothers released the singles (although a few months compared to 10 years seems like nothing), fans were excited to hear snippets of new songs like "Rollercoaster" and "Comeback" in Chasing Happiness.

Following the release of the documentary, the JoBros released the compilation album Music From Chasing Happiness on Spotify. It featured classic JoBros hits like "S.O.S" and "Year 3000," but it didn't have "Rollercoaster" or "Comeback" (wow, what a tease!).

To get fans hyped even more for the release of Happiness Begins, the Jonas Brothers released a "Jonas Brothers Complete Collection" playlist on Spotify with all the JoBros music essentials, as well as their solo songs.

Now fans can add more songs to their JoBros playlists because the Jonas Brothers have debuted "Only Human," "I Believe," "Used To Be," "Every Single Time," "Don't Throw It Away," "Love Her," "Happy When I'm Sad," "Trust," "Strangers," "Hesitate," "Rollercoaster," and "Comeback," in addition to their singles "Sucker" and "Cool."

You can stream Happiness Begins on Spotify below.

Fans won't have to wait long until they can hear these songs live because the Jonas Brothers are hitting the road for their Happiness Begins tour this summer. If you thought the JoBros performing at Madison Square Garden was huge, you would be happy to hear that the first stop on the group's tour is on Saturday, June 8, at Wembley Stadium, one of the biggest stadiums in the entire world. The group's tour will run throughout 2019 and into 2020.

It may have been a decade since the Jonas Brothers released new music together, but it was well worth the wait because Joe, Nick, and Kevin are back and better than ever.