Get ready to slip into the lava, because the Jonas Brothers just dropped new music for the first time since the band broke up back in 2013. What a time to be alive! I saw these guys in concert twice — once during their Burnin' Up Tour in 2008, and once during the 2010 Camp Rock Tour, so I am fangirling the hell out over this news and that's a total understatement. On Thursday, Feb. 28, the band hit up their newly reactivated Twitter account to announce that their new song called "Sucker" would be released at midnight on March 1, and nothing in my world has been the same since. They got me on my toes (toes, toes), so to speak. Now the tune is finally here, and judging from the tweets about the Jonas' Brothers' "Sucker," the single is a legit jam and was totally worth the six-year wait.

That's right you guys — it's been six whole years since the JoBros smashed our collective hearts by announcing that they were breaking up.

"We feel like it's time that the Jonas Brothers come to an end," Kevin Jonas famously told Robin Roberts in an interview on Good Morning America back in October 2013.

Since then, the brothers have grown up and done things. Kevin copped his own E! reality series, Married to Jonas, with his wife Danielle, and later appeared on the seventh season of Celebrity Apprentice. Joe got engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and formed the band DNCE — did he ever get his cake by the ocean? LMK. And Nick landed a role on Scream Queens, released two solo albums, and got hitched to Priyanka Chopra, in case you somehow didn't know. The brothers have grown from boys to men before our VERY eyes, and I'm honestly super emotional over it.

Oh, and if you haven't seen it yet... ALL OF THE WOMEN IN THEIR LIVES ARE IN THE MUSIC VIDEO.

JonasBrothersVEVO on YouTube

Yep. That happened. Take a deep breath.

Rumors of a Jonas Brothers reunion first surfaced in mid-February when The Sun reported that the guys were planning a comeback.

"It’s no secret that things weren’t great by the end of the Jonas Brothers, but blood is thicker than water and they’ve healed their rift in the years since the split," a source told the publication. "After enjoying solo music success and taking time to work on passion projects, they feel that now is the right time to get back together."

YUSSSSS.

And also... nice pants, Nick.

Anyway, now that the first piece of new music from the boys is finally here, you won't be able to get the hook "I'm a sucker for you" out of your head. It's just so upbeat and dance-y and such a straight-up bop.

And no surprise, JoBro Nation is totally freaking out about it on Twitter. Fans are screaming from elation, reliving their glory days, and honestly redefining what it means to truly "fangirl." Check out these tweets while you silently nod your head in agreement.