There’s no need to use your imagination to see SpongeBob Squarepants’ pineapple home anymore — you can see the fruit-shaped abode in the real world with your own eyes. In conjunction with the release of the newest animated adventure film in the franchise, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, fans can experience their own adventure by visiting a real-life version of SpongeBob’s pineapple home.

The "Pineapple Over the Sea" experience is brought to you and other fans by vacation rental company Vrbo and Paramount, which created the movie with Nickelodeon. They teamed up and transformed a historic water tower in Seal Beach, California into SpongeBob's iconic "pineapple under the sea" house, and it looks like the ultimate vacation spot. Complete with the sea sponge’s signature red couch that’s situated on a life raft, Gary’s green bowl, and lots of cartoon flowers, it'll remind you of SpongeBob's colorful world from start to finish.

To see SpongeBob's pineapple home for yourself, there are two things you can do: If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can make a fun trip out of trying to find the dwelling from the safety of your own vehicle. As Melissa Dohmen, senior communications manager at Orbitz, previously told Elite Daily, “You know [your car] hasn’t come into contact with anyone else,” so it gives you the maximum amount of control.

The easier way, however, is to grab your laptop, as the experience is also available virtually. The official press release notes, "Due to travel restrictions and regional stay-at-home orders in California, the Pineapple Over the Sea will not be available for guests to book." This is in line with the current travel guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which note that staying home and delaying trips is the best way to prevent yourself and others from contracting and/or spreading the virus. Don't be super bummed, though, because the free listing on Vrbo includes many photos, as well as a 360-degree tour of SpongeBob's pineapple home.

From the comfort of your couch, you can walk through the three floors, which are designed to look like the beloved character's residence and his place of work, The Krusty Krab. The kitchen, in particular, includes the string of flags that hangs from the exterior of the underwater restaurant. There's also seaweed hanging from the ceiling, and plushes of SpongeBob, Gary, and Patrick sitting on the counter. You can picture yourself cooking a patty, showing SpongeBob your flipping skills, and putting together the secret formula, all in front of an expansive ocean view.

The framed photos of your favorite characters, life raft-inspired decor, and even beach balls really help to bring this Bikini Bottom location to life. As a major fan of SpongeBob, you'll likely walk away from your tour feeling like you just hung out with the crew (maybe minus Squidward or Sandy), and inspired to keep the good times rolling.

After giving yourself the tour, you can continue your SpongeBob-loving afternoon by watching your favorite episodes or streaming the newest movie on On-Demand or Paramount+. The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run is available as of March 4, 2021, and is rated PG.