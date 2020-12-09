There's nothing like getting your future mama-in-law's stamp of approval — especially when she's a former Spice Girl. Victoria Beckham's quote about her son's fiancée Nicola Peltz makes it clear she couldn't be happier for Brooklyn, and I love to see it. During a Dec. 9 appearance on ITV's Lorraine, Victoria gushed about her oldest son's future wife. "He's so happy — they are both so happy," she told interviewer Mark Heyes. "[Nicola] is just wonderful. She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady." Aww.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement on Instagram in July 2020 after less than a year of dating. Soon after the happy couple shared the news, Victoria took to IG to post about the upcoming nuptials. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married," she wrote. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much." Just a month later, Brooklyn raised eyebrows when he posted an IG Story that showed him wearing what appeared to be a gold wedding band, but Victoria's Dec. 9 interview seemingly confirmed the special day hasn't happened just yet.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

To make things even cuter, Victoria is reportedly designing Nicola's wedding dress. "Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed," a source reportedly told The Sun back in August 2020. "Nicola had initially wanted a haute couture gown by Elie Saab, as she has worn before, but has now decided to let Victoria design her dress." Brooklyn fiancée also wore a dress from Victoria's spring 2020 collection in her engagement photo announcement, so she's clearly a fan.

According to Victoria, Brooklyn and Nicola's engagement has helped brighten up an otherwise dreary year for the Beckham fam. As she told Heyes, "It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited." Same! Here's hoping my save-the-date arrives soon.