Victoria and David Beckham's oldest child is getting married. Brooklyn Beckham proposed to his actor girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, and the announcement is flooding social media feeds. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's engagement announcement is so romantic.

21-year-old Beckham publicly revealed his relationship status, making them Instagram official back in January 2020 on Peltz's birthday. TMZ claimed the couple first began dating sometime in 2019 after they met at Coachella. They may have only been dating for about a year at most, but the pair is ready to tie the knot, announcing their engagement on Instagram, amid recent engagement rumors.

Beckham shared the sweet engagement photo on Saturday, July 11, writing, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes." He continued, "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day.️ I love you, baby."

The engagement shot showcases Beckham in a blue suit and Peltz in a flowing, yellow summer dress with sweet ruffles. While the composition of the shot draws your eye to the blue skies and flowers next to the couple, it's also hard not to notice the giant engagement ring on Peltz's finger.

The Transformers: Age of Extinction actor posted the same engagement photo. "You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side," she said. "Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Beckham's mother Victoria joined them in sharing the news. "The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married," she wrote. "Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness. We all love you both so much."

Though the pair kept their relationship quiet prior to becoming Instagram official, they've since expressed their love for each other on both of their feeds.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Peltz's IG has featured cozy photos, including one shared on May 22. "I’m dating my best friend and that makes me so happy," she wrote. She's also called him her "soulmate."

It appears the couple has been quarantining together, as Peltz's posts included a playful photo featuring Beckham and herself with wild makeup looks. "Trying to be creative with our time at home," wrote the actor.

Before dating Peltz, Beckham was in a relationship with actor Chloë Grace Moretz from 2014 until 2018. Moretz and Beckham were on-and-off. Beckham also dated model Hana Cross in 2018, before breaking up in September 2019. Peltz previously dated Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid's brother.

The newly engaged couple seems so in love, and there's no question that their wedding is going to be such a star-studded bash.