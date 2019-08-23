Gigi isn't the only Hadid sparking rumors of a new boo. Ever since Gigi and Bella's younger bro Anwar Hadid was spotted smooching Dua Lipa at a London music festival earlier this summer, curious fans have been waiting for the two to go public. Good news, everyone. Dua Lipa's birthday Instagram with Anwar Hadid appears to confirm that the couple is now Insta-official. I don't know about you, but with all of the celeb breakups happening lately, this hot new couple alert is exactly what I needed in my life.

To celebrate the big 2-4, Dua and her rumored BF spent the night enjoying a swanky dinner at the beachfront restaurant Nobu in Malibu, California, according to E! News. Though it wasn't just the two of them — Anwar and Dua were also joined by several famous friends, such as Tove Lo and Sarah Hudson, among others — the rumored couple was looking pretty cozy all night. Dua even shared a selfie video in her Instagram Story of her giving the model a kiss on the cheek, and she included a heart emoji next to Anwar's Instagram handle. If that doesn't scream, "We're official, y'all!" then I don't know what does.

@dualipa on Instagram

Dua's makeup artist and close friend Lilly Keys also caught the two sharing an intimate kiss at the table later on in the night. Apparently these two aren't afraid to indulge in a little PDA.

@dualipa on Instagram

This isn't the first time the singer and the model have looked coupled-up in public. The two were also together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in early July, where they cuddled and shared a few kisses, according to E! News. Less than two weeks before that, Dua apparently joined in on Anwar's 20th birthday celebrations in Malibu, as she was seen standing by Anwar's side in his Instagram Story as friends serenaded him with "Happy Birthday." Yes, Dua only parted ways with her on-again-off-again boyfriend, chef and model Isaac Carew, at the beginning of June, but it seems that she has officially moved on.

Oh, and did I mention that Anwar kicked off Dua's birthday by making her pancakes? Apparently she has a thing for models who are handy in the kitchen.

@dualipa on Instagram

Anwar also shared a video on his own Insta Story as he presented Dua with a delicious-looking cake on the beach. Though I can't confirm whether or not he made it himself, I can definitely confirm that cake by the ocean is always a good idea.

@anwarhadid on Instagram

Gigi has been a friend of Dua's for a while, but it seems as though both she and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, have given the new couple their stamp of approval. Gigi took to Instagram to wish the pop star a happy birthday with a cute selfie of the two. "Happy birthday angel @dualipa," she captioned the pic.

@gigihadid on Instagram

Mama Hadid also gave Dua some birthday love with an adorable (and very cozy) snapshot of her son and the singer together. "Beautiful," she wrote, including plenty of fun birthday emojis.

@yolanda.hadid on Instagram

Though neither Dua nor Anwar have shared any photos of each other on their Instagram feeds yet, these Instagram Stories have me convinced that the relationship between Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid is pretty darn legit.