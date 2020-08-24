In a world that feels awful on all fronts, I come bearing some refreshing sweet news: Victoria Beckham will reportedly design Nicola Peltz's wedding dress. “Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed,” a source reportedly told The Sun on Aug. 24, six weeks after Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham announced their engagement. “Nicola had initially wanted a haute couture gown by Elie Saab, as she has worn before, but has now decided to let Victoria design her dress.”

Per The Sun, the fashion designer and mother of the groom is pumped that Nicola agreed to let her make the dress. "Victoria is keen to design Nicola's wedding dress and has been showering her with gifts from her latest collection," the source explained, adding that, "Victoria would like to keep it in the family when it comes to the gown and is thrilled Nicola has agreed." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for both Nicola and Victoria to confirm the claims, but did not hear back in time for publication).

Nicola and Brooklyn announced their engagement on July 11 with matching photos on Instagram. She captioned the romantic image:

you’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby and thank you harper for this pic 🥰

Brooklyn wrote:

Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx

OGUT/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day, Victoria took to her own Instagram page to share the same picture alongside some kind congratulatory words:

The MOST exciting news!! We could not be happier that @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz are getting married! Wishing you so much love and a lifetime of happiness 🙏🏻We all love you both so much x @davidbeckham@romeobeckham@cruzbeckham#HarperSeven 💕

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And now she's reportedly designing Nicola's dress! Wow, I feel so warm and fuzzy inside right now.