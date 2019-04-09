Are you into graphic patterns that boast a punch of color? Is minimal design kind of your thing? Do you love a certain sneaker brand known for its flat-bottomed skater shoes? If you answered yes to any of the above questions then Vans' Candy Stripe collection should definitely make its way into your wardrobe, stat. The just-dropped sneaker pack boasts three styles of brightly lined goodness that would add playful pops of cool to any outfit. Push your winter boots aside and make room for yet another pair of Vans, because you're definitely going to want these.

The collection is dropping just in time for Coachella, which is fitting seeing as sneakers are the only footwear you should ever wear to a festival unless it's raining. Call me crazy, but I find heeled booties, chunky Dr Martens, flip flops, and the like to be the exact opposite of what I want to be wearing when dancing in a giant crowd or booking it across a dusty field. I'm team sneaker all the way and these new offerings by Vans were means to be worn to festivals.

Featuring one new design take on the brand's classic Era silhouette and two new versions of their Slip-On, the pack offers something for lace lovers and slide supporters alike.

The Era comes in a bright blue color way, featuring cream stripes and a black line along the top of the sole. White laces finish off the style, which would pair effortlessly with any outfit involving blue denim bottoms. As with the other styles, the thick stripes lend themselves to a beachy vibe and are reminiscent of giant umbrellas that often dot sunny shorelines. (Can I be under one right now, please?)

The Slip-On option is available in both bright green and bright red color ways and also feature the singular black stripe along the stop of the sole. Their canvas upper also features cream stripes and boasts elastic inserts for easy on and off.

They've got a slightly retro feel to them and would be fun to pair with pieces boasting equally bold prints. Plus, you've gotta love their lace-free design. There's nothing better than slipping off your shoes mid-festival and dancing around in the grass—these make doing so blissfully easy.

All three styles from the Candy Stripe pack are available online and will run you $80. Shop the Slip-On styles here and snag the Era style here.

Into the above colors but not the stripes? Check out Vans' new collection in honor of David Bowie. Offering up six sneaker styles inspired by Ziggy Stardust and a selection of Bowie's songs and albums, they're print-heavy standouts that stick to a similarly blue, red, white, and black color palette. Patent and faux fur are even integrated into the styles, taking a wild cue from the muse they were inspired by. Bowie was one of the greatest artists and champions of individuality to ever live—why wouldn't you want to get in on a pair?