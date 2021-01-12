Vanessa Hudgens hasn't forgotten her High School Musical days. The actress paid tribute to her time repping the Wildcats and belting out "Breaking Free" in a new Instagram post. Like many celebrities, she was elated at the news of Donald Trump's Twitter suspension, and injected a little nostalgia into her reaction post. If you were a High School Musical stan back in the day, Vanessa Hudgens' reaction to Trump's Twitter suspension will give you life.

Hudgens took to Instagram on Jan. 9 with a side by side photo of herself and Zac Efron from one of their most famous High School Musical scenes. In the scene, Efron, who played Troy Bolton in the film, was seen gifting her a 'T' necklace.

The meme shows Hudgens asking Efron: “T as in Troy?” His actual response in the movie was, "duh," but her meme changed his response. “No Gabriella, T as in Trump’s Twitter is suspended,” the new text read.

Hudgens' post referenced Twitter's Jan. 8 decision to permanently suspend Trump's account following the riots at the United States Capitol building.

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," a statement from Twitter read.

You can see Hudgens' reaction to Trump's Twitter suspension below.

The meme wound up being a big hit. “YOU WIN THE INTERNET W THIS BB," her friend and follower Ana Villafañe commented, while Sophie Turner chimed in with a resounding "omg."

Hudgen's post wasn't the first time she's gotten political in recent months. Before the 2020 presidential election, she urged fans to get out and vote. She took to the streets with a sign which read: "nothing is spookier than not voting," which was only fitting seeing as she's the queen of Halloween.

Fans may have been surprised to see Hudgens post about Efron seeing as they dated from 2006-2010. But their breakup is water under the bridge, and, after all, it would simply be wrong to pass up such a meme-worthy moment.