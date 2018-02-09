Valentine's Day Breakups Are Particularly Cruel & Here's Why
When I think of Valentine's Day, I think of the usual — roses, chocolates, and mediocre, obligatory (but consensual!), post-date sex. What rarely crosses my mind? Valentine's Day breakups. Do these even exist? Unfortunately, they do.
On the list of worst holidays in the history of ever to dump someone on, Valentine's Day is pretty high up there. Think about it. Valentine's Day is just that — one day, a mere 24 hours. All the way up until 12 a.m. on Feb. 14 and again after 11:59 p.m., you're free to send as many breakup texts as you like, but those 24 hours are sacred. Use them to send your partner cheap flowers, handmade cards, convenience-store chocolates, and nothing else. No bad vibes.
Don't try to convince me that the relationship has run its course and the breakup was inevitable, either. If that were really the case, you could have easily ended things before Valentine's Day rolled around. You have no one but yourself to blame for this unfortunate situation and now, you'll just have to pay the price of sticking it out for one. more. day.
I'm not alone on this. Other people agree that it is absolutely not OK to end things with someone on Valentine's Day and they have good reason, too. Here's what six Redditors had to say about why Valentine's Day breakups are particularly cruel.
Because It's A Day About Love, Duh
- ImKatz
Because You Can Literally Break Up With Them On any Other Day (I Told You)
Because It's Insulting That You Waited Until Exactly Feb. 14 (Like, Why?)
But It's Even Worse When You Forget That It's Valentine's Day
Because It's Never A Good Idea To Break Up On A Holiday
Because It Wouldn't Kill You To Put It Off For A Few More Days
- CrisM1
As expected, there are those people who say it's better to end a relationship sooner rather than later if your heart just isn't it — even it is Valentine's Day. I don't necessarily agree with those people but here they are.
Because Some People Really Are Heartless
Because It's Wrong To Spend Valentine's Day With Someone You Don't Care About
Because No One Wants To Fake It, Especially On Valentine's Day
Because If They Find Out You Were Planning To Dump Them All Along, It Will Hurt Even More
Because It's Not That Uncommon To Break Up On Valentine's Day
- growflet
Am I wrong for wanting to believe in love and the day set aside to celebrate it? Maybe but before you break up with me on Valentine's Day, know that I am an excellent gift-giver and you're only hurting yourself.
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!