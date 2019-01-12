In case you haven't already heard, almost all of the members of BTS recently changed their hair colors and the ARMY is rightfully freaking out. One of the more dramatic changes comes from V, the second-youngest member of the world renowned K-pop band. Taehyung, also known as V From BTS' new blue hair in Nagoya has ARMY swooning and it's not hard to see why.

On Jan. 12, BTS performed at the Nagoya Dome in Nagoya, Japan where some of the BTS boys debuted new hair colors. Jimin threw it back to older BTS eras with a cotton-candy pink hair, Jin was sporting a dusty greyish-brown, and Suga had a blueish-grey 'do. Understandably, fans everywhere were absolutely overwhelmed by all the newness (and hotness) on stage and expressed their adoration for the BTS antics on Twitter. One user, @tkyohoe, tweeted, "[P]resent day bts: the BEST hair colours they've ever had." Another fan, @AnaAleSanchez, tweeted, "[W]oooow I woke up and bts really is out here attacking me with new hair colors." But fans were obsessing with V's blue hair in particular because of how incredibly good the color looks on the K-pop star.

So without further ado, here's a look at V's electric blue hair accompanied by his killer smile.

Naturally, Twitter exploded with reaction to the out-of-this-world coloring. Here's what some fans had to say about V/Taehyung's new 'do. Hint: the reaction was overwhelmingly positive.

According to a comprehensive BTS hair color timeline created by Reddit user queenpeartato, V has experimented with several different hair colors over the years. In 2013 during the 2 Kool 4 Skool era, the performer experimented with pale pink and dark pink hair, which he carried into the O! R U L8, 2? era. Then in 2014, when the EP Skool Luv Affair came out, the singer switched it up entirely and sported orange hair until the release of BTS' debut studio, Dark & Wild. True to the album's name, V wore his hair dark grey and dark brown along with Jin and Jungkook, who also had dark hair during this time. His hair started to brighten up again during The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever era when the band released songs like "Fire" and "Save Me." Around this time, V's hair was back to orange.

More recently, V dyed his hair red for the 2018 Melon Music Awards and pastel pink for SBS Gayo Daejun. Phew, that's a lot of hair color changes for one person!

Though his new blue 'do has definitely caught the attention of fans all over the world, V also recently made headlines for for an act of kindness at the 33rd Golden Disc Awards. According to Korean pop culture site Soompi, V noticed that singer Paul Kim was sitting alone and invited him over to sit with the rest of the group. Earlier in the night, V also solved a logistical seating issue by bringing an extra chair for K-pop group NU’EST W.

Whether he's trending for his bright blue hair or generosity, V (and all the BTS boys) deserves every bit of praise and attention he gets.