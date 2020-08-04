Your saved posts on Instagram probably consist of retro pieces you want to eventually buy for your kitchen to make it look like a diner in the '90s, and lots of home decor #inspo for your apartment. After catching up on the latest season of Queer Eye, you may have created a folder for Bobby Berk's room transformations, too, with the idea that one day you'll make your space look just as stylish. Well, what if "one day" was today and you shopped Urban Outfitters Home's fall 2020 furniture collections that, without a doubt, will upgrade your space?

If you started scrolling through the mid-century modern chairs and put the glass coffee tables into your cart, then you wouldn't be laying in bed every morning dreaming about what could be. Instead, you'd likely open your email, check the tracking information on your new mirror, and wait patiently for it to arrive on your doorstep. You'd start moving your other furniture around to make room for it, thrifting matching vases or trendy goodies, and getting started on a transformation project of your own.

Of course, some of the pieces in these fresh furniture collections can be a little pricey. But if you decide that today is "one day," then you can also start saving for a mustard yellow couch, princess-like vanity, or a totally funky shelf that'll change your apartment's interior decor game. Here's the scoop on all four furniture collections that were just dropped by UO Home for fall, so you can finally turned those saved posts into your reality.

UO Home didn't just drop one line of chic, cute, and trendy furniture. The Instagram-worthy home brand put together a total of four different collections for you to browse and shop. Each has a vibe of its own, pulling from a unique yet pretty pastel color palette, and putting modern twists on styles that were popular decades ago. The four collections include: Modern Apartment, Natural Space, Out West, and Dream Suite.

Modern Apartment features lots of arcs and circles, which you'll spot on pieces such as the Tabitha Credenza ($849), Selene 2-Tier Coffee Table ($229), Mason Pantry Cabinet ($649), and Selene Circle Storage Shelf ($499). They're meant to bring touches of the '80s into a current studio in New York City, where space is limited and furniture must be functional and in fashion. Each piece will utilize the vertical space you have.

Within the Natural Space collection, you'll find similar, sleek pieces with storage and an artsy personality in mind. However, this collection uses shapes, colors, and materials that are reminiscent of trees, the sun, and rainbows. If you love to go camping in your backyard, follow influencers with Bohemian-style homes, or dream about National Parks, then this collection will likely speak to your soul. It may be in your best interest to pick up the mustard yellow Yoji Sofa ($1,099), and the Dusk Duvet Cover ($109-$169) which will match your tie-dye T-shirts.

If your style is bold, but still natural AF, then you might attract to the Out West collection. It's filled with bright reds and oranges, and ceramic pieces that you'd likely find in a vintage store. The pattern of the Ingrid Printed Rug ($99) will make your space feel like one of the songs from Taylor Swift's folklore album (Most likely the one with Bon Iver.) When paired with the dark Willow 6-Drawer Dresser ($849) and the Vera Storage Shelf ($549), your home will feel unbelievably cozy.

Cozy is the middle name of the Dream Suite collection, though, which is made for those with feminine taste. The pastel blues, yellows, and pinks of this collection will pair nicely with the hanging plants you might already have, and the floral-inspired Cybele Wood Carved Headboard ($329) is ready for you and your The Secret Garden-esque dreams. Curl up with a good book in the Caroline Chaise Lounge ($699), and you'll truly feel like you're being whisked off your feet.

When you're shopping these collections, you don't necessarily have to stick to one. Although each collection will create a theme within your space, you could easily pick out a vase from one and a light fixture from another. Each piece will instantly give your space that elevated and retro feel that you've been dreaming about. So, don't wait for "one day." Start hitting "add to cart," saving your extra money from your paycheck, and patiently waiting for a delivery ASAP. A total transformation awaits.