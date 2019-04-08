To be perfectly honest, I'm pretty sure my relationship with my fave cashier at Ulta is the happiest, most consistent one in my life. Every time I think this store has given me all they can possibly give, they hit me with another great deal, another can't-resist sale, another unbelievable discount. The 21 Days of Beauty Sale has officially ended, but in its place, Ulta's Spring Haul event 2019 is here to make my day (and my makeup bag) better. They don't have to spoil me like this, but they do, and though my wallet despises them for it, my heart is overflowing with gratitude as I swatch and shop. If, like me, you're not done shopping yet, read on for all the deetz on how to make the most of yet another incredible sales event.

The Spring Haul event is a sale that runs from April 7 through 20, in which a variety of products from makeup, skincare, haircare, and bath categories will be up to a whopping 50 percent off. Yep, that's right, half off. You're not dreaming! The deals will be both in stores and online, so you can pick your poison, and there will be two weeklong brackets of sales to choose from (Or, like me, you can shop both.). Round one occurs between April 7 and 13, and there are some major not-to-be-missed products worth snagging.

Ready for the rundown?

I'd be here all day if I tried to list every single discount, so I'll cut to the chase and break down my top picks so that you can finish reading ang get to shopping ASAP. The first deal to catch my eye and win my heart is 40 percent off the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mist ($24, originally $40, ulta.com). I'm big on self-tanning because I like a bronzed look without the sun damage, and St. Tropez is one of the most highly trusted brands in the game.

Off to a great start, right? Well, get this. Ulta is giving us 20 percent off of ColourPop's iconic Super Shock Shadows ($4, originally $5, ulta.com). They're already crazy affordable, so it's only a dollar off, but that's enough for me to justify adding a few more to my already-overflowing collection. With over 20 intensely pigmented shades, these are the ultimate one-and-done, "apply to your lid and look like you spent a ton of time on your look" shadows.

ColourPop single shadows are like Pokemon, in the sense that I've gotta catch 'em all:

More of a palette person? You're in luck, because Ulta is also offering half off on two mini eyeshadow palettes from Juvia's Place. The Warrior Eyeshadow Palette ($12, originally $20 ulta.com) is an amazing pick for neutrals-lovers complete with nine richly-pigmented hues. On the other hand, The Masquerade Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($15, originally $25, ulta.com) is a total bright fantasy, with sixteen vivid shades inspired by African festivals.

I know, I know! I'll only tempt you with a few more deals. Next up, don't miss your chance to snag Pacifica's Crystal Collection for 30 percent off. The gemstone-inspired products are full of good vibes and great ingredients, plus shimmery formulas and packaging. The Gem Serum Radiant Drops ($11, originally $16, ulta.com) are particularly gorgeous.

Honestly, the whole collection is stunning:

The last-but-not-least deal I'll mention is 30 percent off my all-time favorite lashes from KISS. I swear by the True Volume Lash in Ritzy ($3, originally $4, ulta.com), but TBH, there's a pair for everyone in their vast collection, so if they don't make your heart skip a beat, I promise you'll find a pair that will. I recommend the Lash Couture Triple Push-Up Collection for va-va-volume, and the Looks So Natural line for more everyday wear.

Oh, and did I mention there's a free gift from NYX with when you spend $20 or more during the sale? Because that's a very big deal:

There's clearly a lot going on at Ulta RN, everybody, so head over to their site to see the full list of deals for this week, and either Add to Cart there or hit up your local store to start shopping.