I have no doubt you've been diligently planning your Black Friday shopping escapades, but I'm willing to bet you didn't see Ulta's Friendsgiving sale coming, now did you? While the beauty retailer will undoubtedly announce even more savings for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it seems they've decided to start the deals a little early with a Friendsgiving sale, complete with discounts up to 50%, free shipping, and a massive, can't-miss gift with purchase.

The Friendsgiving sale is happening online right now, and it ends on Nov. 23, so if you're willing to let yourself start spending your Black Friday savings, then by all means hit up the Ulta site ASAP. With tons of deals on makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance, there's a lot to take in, and you'll have no struggle hitting the $30 minimum that's required to get free shipping. Oh, and you might as well drop at least $65, because when you do, you'll automatically receive a free 23-piece gift with purchase, with samples from big-name brands like Nars, Benefit, and Too Faced, just to name a few. The samples even comes in a super cute makeup bag.

There are three different options to choose from, all of which are valued at over $50:

Now, onto the discounts. You can view the entire list of deals online now, but some of the best makeup deals include half off IT Cosmetics brush sets, Lime Crime's Diamond collection, Bare Minerals' Gen Nude Eyeshadow palettes, and Covergirl mascaras.

In addition to Covergirl mascaras, you can also snag lash primers for 50% off, like their Lash Blast Amplify Eyelash Primer ($5, originally $10, Ulta):

Skincare deals include discounts on brands like Philosophy, Perricone MD, Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Origins, just to name a few, but perhaps more importantly, you can even snag a discount on a skincare fridge. You know, if you're into that sort of thing.

As for haircare, there are a ton of top brands included in the sale, including IGK Hair, It's A 10, Eva NYC, & Kenra Professionals. In addition to products, there's also a ton of great deals on hot tools.

The all six of the Bed Head Curlipops curling wands are half off, including the 1'' Spiral Styling Iron ($15, originally $30, Ulta):

To think the above is only a smattering of the incredible Friendsgiving deals you can shop right now! To shop the entire sale, hit up Ulta before Nov. 23.