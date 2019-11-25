Lots of brands save their big sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but major retailers like Ulta host multiple huge savings events throughout the year. That's why Ulta's Cyber Fundays 2019 deals are especially good — they need to be in order to stand out from their other sales! As usual, this year's offerings include savings on some of the store's most popular brands, from affordable drugstore faves to more high-end hair, makeup, and skincare collections. There's a lot to love, and only a few days to take advantage of the discounts. If you're looking to get all your Black Friday shopping done in one go, Ulta is the move.

Even with all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts on your favorite brands' individual websites, choosing to shop them all online at Ulta will save you a ton of coin and stress. Why place 10 different orders when you can get everything you want from one retailer? The holidays are hectic enough, people! You can start shopping Ulta online at 4PM CST on Thanksgiving Day, or at your local Ulta at 5PM CST. Full disclosure, though: Not all Ulta's will start serving up deals at the same time, so be sure to call your store and confirm their holiday hours.

Now, let's talk deals! Starting with select mascaras for $10, including fan favorites like the Tarte Cosmetics Maneater Mascara ($23, Ulta):

Other brands offering $10 mascaras include Urban Decay, Lorac, Buxom, and Pur, just to name a few. Right on, Ulta.

Oh, and you can also snag a ton of great palettes for half off, including lots of Smashbox picks and the Urban Decay Naked Heat Palette ($54, Ulta):

More of a haircare fan? You can get It's A 10 leave-in products for 50% off, including the cult-favorite Miracle Leave-In Plus Keratin ($21, Ulta):

Other great hair deals include 40% off Chi for Ulta Beauty Holiday Hairstyling Irons ($100, Ulta) in festive shades like "Teal Tinsel":

There are a ton of other savings to be had, from 50% off Yes To Skincare goodies to select MAC lippies for just $15. If you're ordering online, you can also expect free shipping on orders over $35, and a bomb eight-piece gift with purchase for orders over $65. To view the entire range of deals, check out Ulta's Black Friday ad, and start making a list of everything you want — I mean, need.