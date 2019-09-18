If you're reading this, it's too late: I've already spent all my money on Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sept. 18 deals. I simply couldn't resist! Today's savings are some of the best I've seen during the massive shopping event so far, and I'd be damned if I didn't treat myself to a few new cleansers, mascaras, false lashes, and serums! In my wildest dreams, the final day of 21 Days of Beauty would feature discounts on beauty storage bins and organizational cubes, because my collection expands twofold in these three short weeks, and I've got nowhere else to put it. Ulta, you're both answering my prayers and ruining my life! Anyway, onto all the things I've already bought today.

When I say I'm a sucker for packaging, I mean I can totally justify buying a palette or lip gloss in shades I'm not ~obsessed~ with if the packaging itself is too good to resist. That said, I'm a little pickier when it comes to skincare, so when my fave products get a packaging update I love, I'm over the moon.

Today's deals include the First Aid Beauty Limited Edition Face Cleanser ($11, originally $21, ulta.com), and honestly, I wish it always looked this cheery:

Too freaking cute, right? The brand's gentle, pH-balanced cleanser got a colorful facelift in honor of FAB's 10-year anniversary, and I stocked up on a few tubes to make the most of the special, limited-edition packaging.

Moving away from skincare for just a moment, there's also a half-off deal on PÜR falsies and mascaras, so I definitely plan to buy myself a pair of its PRO Eyelashes in the style Diva ($7, originally $14, ulta.com):

PÜR's lashes are cruelty-free and claim to be reusable for up to 30 wears. I'm big on getting my money's worth when it comes to falsies, so that's music to my ears. $7 for 30 great lash days is quite the deal!

Jumping back to le skin, did I mention there are two Lancôme Visionnaire Skin Solutions half-off in today's deals? First up is the 15% Vitamin C Correcting Concentrate ($33, originally $65, ulta.com):

The vitamin C concentrate can be used in the A.M. to help fade dark spots and give the complexion a brighter, more radiant finish, and the retinol concentrate is a great way to target fine lines while you sleep.

For even more skincare goodness, Ulta is also offerring 50% off certain products from Discovery Brands including VDL, Teami, Fountain of Truth, Tula, Zilch, and Elemis:

I love that I can use the 21 Days of Beauty deals to stock up on old favorites, like the FAB cleanser, and discover some new-to-me brands, like Fountain of Beauty and PÜR. To get in on the action, be sure to hit up the Ulta site before today's deals are gone for good.