Guys, we are days deep into one of Ulta's biggest sales events of the year, and my bank account hates me, but my skin loves me oh so much. I've been quick to Add To Cart when it comes to these daily discounts, and so far, Ulta has tempted me every single day with another fab deal, and I've succumbed to temptation at least 50% of the time. Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sept. 16 deals in particular are pretty damn good, so I thought I'd bring them to your attention, too — I've already placed my order, so I'm not worried about you buying everything up before I get the chance. What can I say, I want you guys to get in on the good deals, but I need to put myself first sometimes!

Today's deals all feature half off price slashes, which, hi, that's a pretty big deal. Out of all four deals in the September 16 lineup, the one thrilling me the most is the 50% price cut on IT Brushes for Ulta. I first learned about incredible skincare and makeup brand IT Cosmetics via a casual stroll through my local Ulta during which I came across their setup, which boasted a bevy of beauty products and ever-so-soft makeup brushes. I now have a ton of IT Cosmetics brushes, and swear by them as some of the best in the biz, so when I heard IT Brushes For Ulta would be half off, I knew I'd take the opportunity to add a few more to my collection.

The IT Brushes For ULTA Velvet Luxe Empress Fan Brush #324 ($24, originally $48, ulta.com) has been on my must-buy list for a while, so now's the time to snag it:

The Velvet Luxe brush range was created by IT Cosmetics exclusively for Ulta, so you won't find these babies elsewhere — and certainly not for less coin. 50% off is a big deal, y'all! This massive fan brush in particular works well with cream and powder products, and the dense, super fine "Optical Blurring hairs" guarantee an airbrushed finish.

There are standard eyeshadow brushes in the on-sale lineup, too, but these unique shapes are the ones that really catch my eye. This ultra-precise oversized pencil brush works well with cream and liquid products, and I can't wait to figure out how to best incorporate it into my routine. Maybe for placing cream highlight on the tops of my cheekbones?

Oh, and BTW, IT Brushes aren't the only items on sale today. There's also a 50% off deal on tools from brands like Nurse Jamie, PMD, and Michael Todd, plus savings on a few cult-favorite skincare goodies:

The influencer-favorite Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller ($35, originally $69, ulta.com) has already sold out since today's deals went live, but the PMD Personal Microderm PRO ($100, originally $199, ulta.com) is still available, and I definitely plan on saving myself $100 in the long run by buying it today.

I know it shouldn't matter, but I love that there are color options! I think I want the Blush Pink version the most:

As for skincare products, the Dr. Brandt Microdermabrasion Skin Exfoliant ($40, originally $79, ulta.com) is half off, making it way, way cheaper than an in-office microdermabrasion treatment:

Just as good as the real thing? This baby is meant to exfoliate in a way that mimics the effects of a professional microdermabrasion treatment, thereby leaving users with brighter, smoother, and more even-toned skin.

If fine lines are more your concern, the StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum ($45, originally $89, ulta.com) is the product you want from today's sale:

This serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles in just one week, thanks to revitalizing BioRecode Technology coupled with nourishing oils. Sign me up! To shop all the aforementioned products and more, check out the Ulta website before today's deals are gone for good.