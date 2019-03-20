Good morning, and welcome to another day of spending your life's savings at Ulta! For today's episode, I'm here to let you know that Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 20 sale gives you MAC & all Flesh lip products at half off. Can you believe? I really feel like this year Ulta isn't going for one big brand-name sale per day coupled with a few less-exciting, low-key offerings, but instead is giving us multiple major deals at once, and today is a perfect Exhibit A. MAC Cosmetics has been an industry staple for decades, and Flesh Beauty was one of the hottest new brands of 2018. And, for one day only, Ulta is serving up some major deals on both. I wish this sales event would never end (although, my wallet really needs it to end ASAP!).

Whether you've been interested in makeup for years, months, or days, you've undoubtedly heard of MAC Cosmetics. The massive brand is iconic to the beauty world, and its basic products are some of its most successful. The MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot ($11, originally $22, ulta.com), for example, comes in six neutral shades, all of which utilize a crease-proof, water-resistant, long-wearing formula and can be incorporated into a makeup routine a number of ways. Technically an eye shadow, they can be used as such, or as an eye shadow base, à la beauty guru Jeffree Star, who won't apply an eye look without first coating his lids in shade "Soft Ochre." They can also be mixed with other shadows and liners to alter their respective hues or consistencies, and I dare you to find a makeup artist without a collection of these babies in his or her kit. Everyone knows neutral base makeup is less fun to buy than sparkly palettes or bold lippies, so getting to snag this essential at 50 percent off today only makes picking it up that much easier.

And while MAC is a legendary beauty brand, Flesh is a newer brand on the rise, with a great reputation of its own. Flesh debuted in January 2018 with a message of acceptance and a shade range for all, redefining words in the industry like "nude" and "flesh-toned" to embrace and include every color. I've tried a variety of the brand's products, and my faves have to be its lippies, which is why I was over the moon to hear that today's Ulta deal includes half off all Flesh lip products. The Flesh Fleshy Lips Lipsticks ($9, originally $18, ulta.com) come in 10 shades, and it's a rare occasion that I leave the house without swiping on "Hungry," a red-toned pinky nude that looks and feels so natural on the lips.

Not into a bullet? No worries, Flesh has a huge variety of lip products. Liquid lip fans will adore the Proud Flesh Matte Liquid Lipcolors ($10, originally $20, ulta.com) in eight shades that range from dark purple and bright fuchsia to rosy, taupey nudes; the most unique formula has to be the Swipe Flesh Lip Color ($12, originally $24, ulta.com), a lippie in a cake-like pan that can be dabbed on for a subtle tint or applied with a lip brush for major impact. The Swipe Flesh Lip Colors come in seven shades, one more sultry than the next.

In addition to these two major sale offerings, Ulta's other deals of the day include 50 percent off Eyeko eyeliners, Sugarpill lipsticks, and select products by Proactive and Sarah Happ. Shop all the discounted goodness on the Ulta site before the day ends, and then get ready for a bundle of new deals tomorrow.