What do Too Faced, Mario Badescu, MAC Cosmetics, and Strivectin have in common? Funny you should ask — in addition to all being popular players in the beauty world, it just so happens that Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty April 5 sale has 50 percent off deals on these four brands. I know, right, what are the odds? Today's deals are seriously major, from half off the best-smelling bronzer you've ever sniffed to a serum packed with the number one vitamin you need to brighten up your complexion before summer hits. All this and more included in today's list of discounts, so let's cut to the good stuff so you can start shopping ASAP.

That bronzer I mentioned? Of course it's by Too Faced, and all of their bronzers will be half off today only. Their Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer ($15, originally $30, ulta.com) delivers bronzy warmth with a dessert-like scent, and I used it just an hour ago to finish off my makeup, so I can wholeheartedly assure you that it's bomb. In addition to this uber-popular product, there are a few other Too Faced bronzers included in the sale, because the more the merrier. Chocolate Gold Soleil, Sun Bunny, the Tutti Frutti Pineapple Paradise Strobing Bronzer Highlighting Duo, and the Sweethearts Luminous Glow Baked Bronzer will all be just $15, so I give you full permission to stock up for summer.

Too Faced Chocolate Soleil Matte Bronzer $30 $15 Ulta Buy Now

Moving on to a skincare product, the second deal is brought to you by a celeb-loved brand, Mario Badescu. Kylie Jenner and Lili Reinhart are just two stars who have been spotted using the brand, and their Vitamin C Serum ($23, originally $45, ulta.com) is half off today, granted a few days after Vitamin C Day, but just in time for summer. Vitamin C is a major power player in the world of skincare, known for its brightening abilities, and this formula also includes collagen and sodium hyaluronate to ensure skin looks fresh and plump.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum $45 $23 Ulta Buy Now

The third deal of the day is on another skincare favorite, but this time, it will only apply to online-only shoppers. The Strivectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum ($45, originally $89, ulta.com) isn't cheap, but for half off, it's way easier to justify, especially when you consider the bomb benefits. This anti-ager works to make fine lines and wrinkles less noticeable with every use, thanks to BioRecode technology and oils meant to replenish and retain moisture for a healthy, rejuvenated complexion.

Strivectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum $89 $45 Ulta Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, MAC Cosmetics is truly treating their fans, with half off their Prep + Prime Skin ($16, originally $31, ulta.com). The brand's Prep + Prime products are makeup artist staples, and this one in particular is an all-over lotion with a gel texture that preps the skin to ensure makeup goes on smooth and stays on awhile. If you're on the hunt for your perfect primer and haven't found a match, this could be it.

MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Skin $31 $16 Ulta Buy Now

I seriously hope Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty never end, but unfortunately, they are in fact winding down. If you haven't shopped yet, or loved the thrill and want to get a few more things, today's four excellent deals are very much worth placing an order.