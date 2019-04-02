I don't want to harsh your vibe or anything, but Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty are slowly but surely reaching an end, and TBH, I'm not ready to say goodbye. Before that time comes, though, there are still quite a few fab deals to take advantage of, especially considering Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty April 2 sale has Lime Crime and First Aid Beauty products for half off. Yup, that's right, they're serving up convenient skincare with a side of statement-making eyeshadow palettes in today's offerings, and I couldn't be more thrilled about it.

First Aid Beauty is one of those brands that manages to make skincare seem fun. While personally, I love nothing more than an over-the-top, ten-step routine, a lot of my friends want one product to do all the dirty work, and they don't have time to wait on a face mask or stand at a sink to get their desired results. This is probably the reason so many of my pals swear by the First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads ($16, originally $32, ulta.com) — they exfoliate, tone, and brighten all in one, and the convenience of the pre-soaked pads mean you can treat your skin anywhere, anytime.

Name an easier way to apply skincare; I'll wait:

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads $32 $16 Ulta Buy Now

Can't think of one? That's because pre-soaked pads are the move, and the FAB formula is super effective without being too harsh on sensitive skin. In addition to lactic and glycolic acids to exfoliate and refine, cucumber and Indian gooseberry tone while licorice root and lemon peel amp up the glow. If you're really trying to do your skincare on the go, you can even snag the First Aid Beauty Travel Size Facial Radiance Pads ($8, originally $16, ulta.com) for half off today, too.

First Aid Beauty Travel Size Facial Radiance Pads $16 $8 Ulta Buy Now

Already stocked up on skincare from the sale? Okay, how about a little something special to treat yourself to, a la a palette from Lime Crime?

Ugh, be still my heart. At $38 for eight shadows, the Lime Crime Venus palettes are always tempting, but a little bit pricey, so the chance to snag not one, not two, but three different iterations all at half off feels like a dream come true. The Lime Crime Venus Pressed Powder Palette ($19, originally $38, ulta.com) has tons of neutrals with a summery coral twist, so if you want to amp up your eye look without going full rainbow, it's a safe bet.

Lime Crime Venus Pressed Powder Palette $38 $19 Ulta Buy Now

My personal fave is the Lime Crime Venus II Pressed Powder Palette ($19, originally $38, ulta.com), which helps me tackle the pink eyeshadow trend on Saturday nights. I smear the glittery shades from the top row across my lids using my fingers, and the sparkly finish always lands me compliments.

Lime Crime Venus III Pressed Powder Palette $38 $19 Ulta Buy Now

More into the color splash trend? The Lime Crime Venus III Pressed Powder Palette ($19, originally $38, ulta.com) has a gorgeous sky blue, a dreamy mustard and a bold burnt red, any of which would look incredible for a monochromatic look. I consider this color story "safari-chic camouflage for the eyes." So cool.

Lime Crime Venus II Pressed Powder Palette $38 $19 Ulta Buy Now

Excuse my while I buy all three palettes, plus some travel-size FAB pads for my upcoming vacation! All deals are live on the Ulta site now, and in addition to the above, you can also snag half off a Dermadoctor oil and an Estée Lauder moisturizing crème online only. Happy shopping!