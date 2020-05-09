The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron revealed why he isn't putting himself back in the dating pool at the moment. In an episode of E!'s The Rundown, Cameron got real about his feelings on the subject. After losing out to Jed Wyatt on Season 15 of The Bachelorette, Cameron has been linked to famous faces such as Gigi Hadid and Hannah Brown, but it sounds like he's planning to stay single for now. Tyler Cameron's reason for not dating right now is very emotional.

Appearing on a Friday, May 8 episode of E!'s The Rundown on Snapchat, Cameron opened up about his love life to host Erin Lim. The pair began the episode with "The Roast" segment, first with Lim calling out Cameron's habit of not knowing who big-name celebrities are (like that time he didn't know who Tina Fey was). Shortly after Lim's questions, the pair announced that they are both set to appear on the SHEIN app's SHEIN Together event on Saturday, May 9, which is a virtual entertainment festival benefitting COVID-19 relief. Lim will be hosting the event, and Cameron will be making an appearance. The event will feature celebs like Katy Perry and Lil Nas X.

When Lim finally got around to asking him if he was dating anyone, he replied, "I am dating nobody right now." Cameron continued, explaining, "I've had a lot going on in my life lately. My mom passed. We have this whole quarantine going on, so who the heck can date right now?" Cameron recently congratulated ex-girlfriend Hadid on her pregnancy.

"The silver lining in all of this quarantining... is that I've gotten to be here for two months post mom's passing. It's been a blessing," he said. Cameron's mother, Andrea Cameron, passed away in late February from a brain aneurysm at 55.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The first hint of Cameron's mother's passing came when he posted a tweet on February 27, canceling his Good Morning America appearance. "Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family," he wrote.

Lim commended Cameron for keeping it real, as Cameron revealed that he's just not really thinking about dating right now. "My main goal right now is focusing on my little brothers, taking care of them, and getting them where they need to be," he admitted. Peak supportive brother, Cameron explained, "I know I'll be able to get through all this, but my youngest brother… He's 20-years-old. He's a baby."

When Lim asked Cameron about who would make him happy, he replied, "Right now I need to make myself happy." He continued, "I need to take care of myself, take care of my brothers, and then once I feel like I'm in a [good] place, hopefully, I can find someone that can make help me happy and I can help make them happy."

You can watch the full episode of The Rundown on Snapchat.