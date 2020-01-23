Though things seem to be heating up between Tyler Cameron and Stassie Karanikolaou, it's possible that the Bachelorette alum may also have his sights set on another lady. On Jan. 23, Jennifer Garner — who's basically the embodiment of sugar, spice, and everything nice — posted her own version of the LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder meme. But rather than simply giving the photo a double-tap, Cameron decided to dive into Garner's comment section to express his approval. Sliding into Gigi Hadid's DMs may have worked for him, but I'm not sure Tyler Cameron's comment on Jennifer Garner's Instagram was quite as successful.

After a fan commented to suggest Garner switch around her Instagram and Tinder pics, Garner jokingly replied, "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?" (Bless her heart!) And that's when Cameron saw his opening and decided to shoot his shot. "I'm still swiping right," he said, and considering that Garner hasn't even liked his comment, I'm not sure how likely it is that he'll be getting a rose. Garner has also reportedly been dating CaliGroup CEO John Miller for well over a year now. Sorry, Tyler C., but I don't think you'll be coming across Garner's profile on Tinder anytime soon. Nice try, though.

Cameron and Kylie Jenner's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou first sparked dating rumors in late November, about a month after he reportedly split with Gigi Hadid. After a number of sightings (and lots of PDA), an insider for E! News claimed that Cameron wanted to keep things casual. "Tyler Cameron is not interested in dating Stassie," the insider said "He is back in LA for a few weeks and purely wants to have fun. They have been texting recently, but are absolutely not going to date." Most recently, the two celebrated New Year's Eve together in Miami, though another source for E! News insisted that "it is all just fun to them and they enjoy hanging out when it is convenient."

Shortly after Garner's divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ben Affleck, was finalized, People reported that Garner was back on the dating scene. Less than a month later, rumors spread that Garner was dating only one man in particular. Though John Miller didn't accompany Garner to the 2020 SAG Awards and she has yet to speak publicly about her beau, the two are reportedly still going strong.

Cameron might be having fun right now, but it seems as though Garner is spoken for. Still, to borrow a phrase you've definitely seen in too many Tinder bios, you lose 100% of the shots you don't take, right?