Tweets About Vine Coming Back Prove The Internet Is Ready To Make More Videos

If you haven't heard, our beloved Vine might be making a comeback. Yes, you heard that correctly: Vine might be making a comeback. This is not a drill, and tweets about Vine coming back prove that the Internet is ready to make more videos.

Yesterday, Vine co-founder Dom Hofmann tweeted a version of the Vine logo updated with a "2" next to it. The caption of the tweet was "V2," although reports and reactions have referred to the project as Vine 2.

It's currently unclear what exactly the app will consist of. It could be a standard reboot, a modified version of the original Vine, or something new entirely. People are also questioning whether or not old Vine content will still be accessible on the new app, although given that Hofmann is developing the sequel as an independent side project. Also, Twitter owned the original app at the time of its shutdown — so this is unlikely.

Despite all of the information still up in the air, Twitter had a lot to say about the news that the home of Miss Keisha, Gavin, and "I Smell Like Beef" could finally be making a comeback. Users reacted to Hofmann's announcement with a hilarious mix of joy, excitement, and some skepticism.

Here are some of the best tweets about Vine 2.

"Goodbye to my sleep schedule."

wow if vine 2 is real. goodbye to my sleep schedule. Imma be up till 5 am every morning laughing. I can't wait. https://t.co/MwPs6GRd2V — (@mahoganylox) #

Vine 2 comes with a disclaimer. — (@bycycle) #

When musically kids say they're taking over vine 2: — (@brennentaylor) #

"Get famous on Vine 2."

no more moving to LA by getting famous on apps. get famous on vine 2 and u moving to des moines iowa — (@sadieisonfire) #

ms kiesha died for vine 2 kyle stepped the fuck up for vine 2 jared learned how to read for vine 2 let's all take a moment to honor our og vine troops — (@awfficial) #

mf's gonna post three videos on vine 2 and then text they momma "i think i'm moving to LA ... — (@billratchet) #

Me when vine came out vs me when vine 2 comes out — (@mrlegendarius) #

People are already practicing.

Practicing for Vine2 by screaming a punchline unnecessarily and transforming into a believable woman using only a towel. — (@jedrlee) #

yeah vine 2 is great but i'm still waiting for telephone part 2 by lady gaga feat beyonce to drop bro — (@indiewashere) #

Personally, I would do anything to relive the days where I spent hours lying in my bed, scrolling through my own likes and re-Vines, and cracking up laughing no matter how many times I had seen them. Don't get me wrong, there are a ton of hilarious tweets and Instagram posts out there — but in my opinion, nothing has ever truly matched up to the holy land that was Vine.

While the announcement brought a round of lighthearted tweets like the ones above, others took the opportunity to remind Twitter about the upcoming net neutrality vote set to take place on Dec. 14. The results of the vote will affect users' access to the Internet, including, of course, a potential Vine 2.

"Help save Net Neutrality!"

vine 2 is cool but u know what's cooler? being able to access any social media for free! help save Net Neutrality! do ur part! — (@rllyarianna) #

remember: u will have to pay to watch vine 2 without net neutrality — (@sarahleeezy) #

just got off the phone with the CEO of vine, they said they'd release vine 2 tomorrow if you all text RESIST to 50409 and save net neutrality — (@billratchet) #

are you excited for vine 2? well without net neutrality, you won't be able to enjoy it. text RESIST to 50409 please take a minute out of your day to do so. this affects all of us! #NetNeutrality — (@iostmaps) #

Y'all ain't getting Vine 2 if there's no Net Neutrality so y'all better step the fuck up, Kyle. — (@emballmaier) #

um hey no vine 2 without net neutrality so everyone please text "resist" to 50409 literally do it for the vine — (@mebweezy) #

i really just sent a letter to congress just saying "pls don't exterminate net neutrality vine 2 is coming soon — (@etheralbones) #

The Internet has been (mostly) patiently waiting for the return of Vine since its shutdown in Oct. 2016. Media outlets mourned the loss of the platform with "Best of Vine" lists, and Internet users have done their best to keep the medium alive with Vine threads, as well as the thousands of Vine compilations available on YouTube. It's virtually impossible to log on to Twitter without seeing a tweet begging the company to bring Vine back or longing for the days when the app was in its prime.

"Me in my therapists office: I miss Vine."

Me in my therapists office: i miss vine — (@loopzoop) #

me talking about myself: ▶ 🔘──────── 00:06 me talking about how much I miss vine: ▶ 🔘──────── 58:47:19 — (@mgarcia_rhodes) #

me flirting: on a scale of 1-10 how much do you miss vine — (@brokeangei) #

Although Twitter and other social media platforms have been saturated with Vine nostalgia for the last year, some users are skeptical about the Vine 2 announcement. A few users have questioned the app's ability to survive, and whether or not it will exist as more than just remakes of the same content from the original app. It will certainly be interesting to see how the project develops and what potential updates or differences Vine 2 will have. Perhaps filters like Snapchat and Instagram, or maybe some more advanced editing capabilities?

"Vine 2 is gonna be weird."

vine 2 is gonna be weird. A lot of people are gonna go back to their same schtick and it's gonna flop this time around because of time — (@emlnemobama) #

yall ever seen that episode of american dad when steve got a dog and stan aint like it but then fell in love with it then it died and he went to inhuman lengths to bring it back to life then let it die again. thats vine 2 — (@meechonmars) #

the first like two months of vine 2 are just gonna be people doing awful remakes of old vines woo can't wait for that — (@yeetztweetz) #

Twitter purchased Vine in Oct. 2012 for a reported $30 million and officially launched the app three months later in Jan. 2013. Although Vine initially suffered from low adoption rates, it eventually became the most downloaded free app in the iOS app store.

The platform also launched the careers of a number of Internet sensations, including Shawn Mendes, Lohanthony, and Jay Versace. We'll be waiting to see how these stars react to Vine 2 and keeping you updated on any new developments.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.