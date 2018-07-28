Greetings, fellow moon children. I'm guessing that you felt a lot of things on the evening of Friday, July 27. Aside from the fact that there was a full moon, it was also a blood moon, which means that it appeared to be a deep red color. It was absolutely breathtaking, and for many, it was also quite an emotional rollercoaster. The moon is extremely powerful, and it can affect one's mood drastically. So, if you were totally awestruck by the mere sight of it, or if you actually felt something during or after last night's lunar activities, the tweets about the full and blood moon show that it was an all-around powerful experience.

To start, several moon-gazers in the Twittersphere were straight-up floored by the full blood moon's beauty. Starting at 4:20 p.m. ET, it was full, red, and freakin' gigantic, and those who took the time to look up were able to take in all of its glory. Unfortunately, the blood moon was only visible in Africa, Australia, the Middle East, southern Asia, and the Indian Ocean, so if you're living in the U.S. like me (and if you were also caught in a rainstorm last night), you probably didn't get a chance to see it. However, here's some feedback from those who did.

While taking in its beauty, many onlookers felt an indescribable strong and powerful energy emitting from the full blood moon last night. Although it may be a gorgeous sight to see, man, oh man, it can leave an incredibly strong impact on people. Some felt a little strange while the eclipse was happening, and others felt somewhat refreshed and lively after the fact. Whether you were feeling things before, during, or after the eclipse, it definitely left a note-worthy impression on many. Check out the tweets below to see exactly what I mean.

Alas, there were many (like myself) who didn't get the chance to see any of it. Whether that was because of rain storms, location, or if it was because of both bad weather and location combined, not everyone got to see it last night, and to be quite honest, they (yes, myself included) are feeling rightfully salty right now. I mean, seriously, how did I miss this rare AF phenomenon? I'm honestly kind of devastated and I'm not sure when — or if — I'll be able to get over this. Only time will tell, I suppose.

So, not only was there a full moon last night, but there was also blood moon — and it had most of Twitter feeling some type of way. It was absolutely gorgeous, it affected the moods of many lunar-oriented souls, and it was a massive disappointment to those who didn't get to see it. Anyway, I hope everyone is feeling better about it, or has recovered from its unusual mood changing affects, but if you need me, I'll just be watching the NASA recording of it.