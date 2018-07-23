It's that time again, children of the cosmos. The upcoming total lunar eclipse is said to be the longest of the century, and well, the energy buildup is real. Incase you're wondering when to see the total lunar eclipse 2018, it might be harder than you think — if you're in North America. Now, I know a lot of you are looking forward to bringing out your telescopes and watching this live, but unfortunately, only people in specific areas will be able to witness this cosmic event from beginning to end. The different phases of this lunar eclipse will only be visible across in Asia, Africa, Europe, South America, and Australia.

This is the second Blood Moon of the year, and it will illuminate the night sky this Friday, July 27, at 4:20 p.m. ET. According to space.com, the total phase of this eclipse will lasts almost four hours. (Four hours is a very long time, especially when we think of the effects from an energetic standpoint.) During the lunar eclipse, the moon will appear an orangey-red color, which is where it gets the nickname "blood moon." The people of Africa and Asia will get the best views, but those in Europe, South America and Australia will still get partial views.

Total Lunar Eclipse in Aquarius

According to NASA, a total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon and the sun are on exact opposite sides of earth. This particular eclipse is part of the Leo-Aquarius eclipse family, as the lunar eclipse on July 27 will be in 4 degrees Aquarius, and the solar eclipse on Aug. 11 will be in 18 degrees Leo.

The moon is intuitive and emotional AF, so one can only imagine the effects of a potent lunar eclipse. Aquarius is the sign of the humanitarian, and it represents teams, tribes, and social groups. When the moon is in Aquarius, the emotional theme revolves around logic and humanity.

Surrender To The Universe

At the end of the day, something important to keep in mind during these cosmic events is, we are spiritual beings living a human experience. Plus, and did I mention we're all tiny specs in the galaxy? As much as we want to stay in control throughout our lifetime, the truth is, we have none. This is where astrology comes in, and interestingly enough, the theme of this total lunar eclipse is about our individual rights and freedom.

The warrior planet Mars is also in the sign of Aquarius during this time, not to mention in retrograde. This energy will be sitting close to the karmic South Node on the moment of the eclipse, ultimately adding more strength to the spiritual process of cleansing and clearing.

Surprise, Surprise

Eclipses can feel like crazy breakthroughs or sudden shocks. Funny enough, electric Uranus will also be in the mix of this upcoming eclipse, bringing unexpected change and new beginnings to our lives. Uranus is Aquarius' ruling planet, and it just entered the sign of Taurus, which makes this more exciting.

Put it this way: Uranus brings change and rebellion, while Taurus rules our values and self worth. What this means is, this surprise ending (or new beginning) will be both sudden and fulfilling. Are you ready to welcome change into your life? This upcoming eclipse is the cosmic doorway to your best life.

How To Prepare For The Blood Moon

Given that lunar eclipses represent endings, the week building up to the lunar eclipse can be incredibly powerful, especially if you know what you're doing. So, whether you're burning an old love letter given to you by your ex, or simply cleaning out your closet, make sure you take advantage of this time and rid yourself of what no longer serves you.