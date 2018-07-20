There are more eclipses coming your way, stargazers! Granted, some of us haven't really had a chance to process the partial solar eclipse on July 12, but let's be real, we really have no choice but to surrender. For the record, the total lunar eclipse 2018, aka blood moon, is not to be taken lightly. On the contrary, it is said to be the longest total lunar eclipse of this century. That in itself is pretty mind blowing, don't you think?

On July 27, at exactly 4:20 p.m. ET, the moon will take a journey through the earth's shadow, for approximately one hour and 43 minutes. This eclipse will appear orange and red, due to sunlight passing through earths's atmosphere and reflecting off the moon. I know, isn't that totally magical? Although, the majority of us won't get to witness this cosmic event, (North America) as the moon will be below the horizon.

This particular eclipse is part of the Leo-Aquarius eclipse family, which is set to continue until the beginning of 2019. The lunar eclipse on July 27 will be in 4 degrees Aquarius, and the solar eclipse on Aug. 11 will be in 18 degrees Leo. The final Leo-Aquarius eclipse, however, will take place on Jan. 21, 2019 in 0 degrees Leo. This will be the conclusion of a two and a half year cycle.

Until then, here's the 411 on this massive lunation:

Total Lunar Eclipse In Aquarius

For starters, the moon is a highly emotional planet, so you can already imagine how emotional a lunar eclipse really is. However, this eclipse will be in the sign of Aquarius, which also happens to be the sign of the collective.

Aquarius is the humanitarian of the zodiac, as it represents social groups, teams, and tribes. With the moon in Aquarius, reactions tend to be more logical than emotional, as our humanity becomes top of mind.

Let It Go

This total lunar eclipse will conjunct (sit close to) both the South Node and Mars Retrograde. THIS IS WILD. For starters, in astrology, anything that conjuncts the South Node means it's cleansing, clearing, and leaving our lives. (FYI: The south node represents both the gifts and karmic debt we bring from previous lifetimes.) Now, adding wood to the fire, Mars will also be involved, which make this ending that much more powerful. Although, with Mars Retrograde, there could be some frustration in the process.

Put it this way, Mars loves to go fast. Its energy is vigorous, enthusiastic, and passionate AF. However, in retrograde, this intense energy is internalized, so it could feel somewhat restless. Nevertheless, the universe is asking us to let something go, and free ourselves from emotional (moon) burdens.

It's Electric

The lunar eclipse, alongside Mars Rx and the South Node, will be making a square (tension) to rebellious Uranus. Interestingly enough, Uranus is Aquarius' planetary ruler, and it literally just switched signs into Taurus, so this is a whole new level of meaning. Uranus is the planet of chaos, electricity, and rebellion. Taurus represents our income, values, and self worth. Together, these energies will transmit electric waves of change, pushing us towards a whole new level of perspective. Now, this is really powerful, and since the South Node is involved, it will help us rid ourselves of what no longer serves us. Are you ready?

Confidence Boost

This lunar eclipse will be a blessing in disguise, and I'll tell you why. The day of the eclipse, the sun in Leo will also be conjunct the North Node. The sun represents our soul purpose, and the North Node is basically the yellow brick road toward the sun, aka our soul. Also, the sun is our energy and vitality, so this could definitely be a confidence booster, as well as a bright light in our lives.

Let Love In

Despite how intimidating this lunar eclipse might sound, just know that you are undergoing a beautiful transformation. This is your metamorphosis, and your soul evolution. Release what no longer serves you, and open the door to change.

Let love in.