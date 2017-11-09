Tweets About Starbucks' Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Prove How Amazing It Tastes
If you have a little trouble mustering up your holiday spirit when this time of the year rolls around, you can always stop by Starbucks to remedy that. With their holiday cups and seasonal holiday drink offerings, you'll be feeling festive AF in no time. This year, the coffee company is introducing a new seasonal sip that will have you "fa la la la"-ing well into the new year. Just check out these tweets about Starbucks' Toasted White Chocolate Mocha
According to the Starbucks website, this new holiday drink is available beginning today, Nov. 9, in Starbucks stores in the U.S. and Canada. So, what will you get when you order this new creation? To start, you will get caffeine, because the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha has espresso poured over a toasted white chocolate mocha sauce, steamed milk, and then it's all topped off with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar. Sounds like the perfect post-ice skating companion.
The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha could also complement Starbucks' new seasonal food offering, the Candy Cane Whoopee Pie, really well. Then again, it's hard to go wrong with chocolate cake and peppermint icing. Also, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha sounds so good (and festive!) that I bet it would pair really well with just about anything.
Apparently Twitter agrees, because there is no shortage of praise for Starbucks' latest creation.
A Toasted White Chocolate Mocha in a new holiday cup does sound "pretty great."
The new Starbucks holiday cup. Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is pretty great. pic.twitter.com/2txLSlfj5D— Alex (@The_Freeb) November 9, 2017
Oh, you can also get one for free to share with your bestie when you go to Starbucks' Give Good Share Event this week. Just make sure you hit up Starbucks between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to take advantage of this holiday cheer.
I think it will "change lives" in the best way possible.
TOASTED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA AT STARBUCKS CHANGES LIVES— Olive (@snookswc) November 9, 2017
There's a good likelihood that you'll finish your Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and immediately begin spreading joy and goodwill.
Seriously, you guys, people are just not the same after drinking this.
This toasted white chocolate mocha from Starbucks just changed my life— Weston (@BigBoy_Wes13) November 9, 2017
If that tweet immediately makes you want to run to the nearest Starbucks to get your hands a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, that's perfectly acceptable.
"Heavenly" seems pretty accurate when describing a drink that's topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar.
Starbucks new toasted white chocolate mocha with carmamelized flavors & candied cranberry sugar sounds heavenly ☕️— Rachel❄️ (@RachelLynSpence) November 9, 2017
OK, now you probably really want to go get one, and I do not blame you at all.
If you were looking to ways to improve your Target excursions, it looks like Starbucks has found the answer.
While @Target, I’m trying the new @Starbucks Toasted White Chocolate Mocha. pic.twitter.com/dOkUxCIoCV— Missy Rose (@missyrose87) November 8, 2017
I honestly didn't think that Target could be any more amazing, but I have a feeling holiday shopping is going to be a lot tastier this season.
Oh, you can also get the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha as a Frappuccino.
My job snapping this week lol. This my 3rd experiment and this one on 10 too . Grand Toasted White Chocolate Mocha Frappucino with Mocha Drizzle , Chocolate Powder , Light Cinnamon Dolce topping. I tried to OD with this one clearly. pic.twitter.com/Be4ICThKT7— Jr (@ReggieP12) November 9, 2017
If hot and/or blended drinks aren't your thing, no worries, the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is available in an iced version as well.
News of the Frappuccino version really brightened people's day. (I believe that all caps is a sign of great happiness here.)
THE TOASTED WHITE CHOCOLATE MOCHA FRAPPE IS OUT TOO WHAT A DAY— Erykah. (@Ericaa_Saavedra) November 9, 2017
"What a day," indeed.
"Damn good" is good enough for me.
Just got a toasted white chocolate mocha frappe & it’s damn good.— bay 🌱 (@baybayyxo) November 8, 2017
I really hadn't thought of getting it as a Frappuccino before, but now I don't think my holidays will be complete without one.
I'm sure by now that you'd agree you "HAVE" to try it, too.
people, you HAVE to try our toasted white chocolate mocha😛🤤— tiff (@engltiffmarie10) November 8, 2017
Who knows? It could be your new holiday favorite.
Go ahead and give the Toasted White Chocolate Mocha a try — I promise your beloved Peppermint Mocha won't get upset. Plus, I'm sure there's room in your heart (and stomach) to give all the holiday drinks at Starbucks their time to shine this season.
