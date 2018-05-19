Amidst all the romance of the royal wedding, one now-iconic moment stands out to me in particular that shows just how completely in love Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are. After all, who can forget the now-iconic moment at the wedding altar when Prince Harry whispered “You look amazing,” to his future bride and stopped the hearts of women everywhere? Luckily for us, social media is here to capture all the sweet details that we might have otherwise overlooked, and it’s revealing another swoon-worthy detail about that whole sweet encounter for us to obsess over. The Tweets about Prince Harry biting his lip when he saw Meghan Markle are here, and they're so relatable, TBH.