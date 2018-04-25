Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been feeling the heat the past few months to say the least. However, it looks like he has a plan for this upcoming lawsuit against Stormy Daniels, and everyone can't quite ignore the irony. Check out these tweets about Michael Cohen and the Fifth Amendment and see for yourself.

According to The Hill, Cohen will plead the Fifth during the lawsuit filed against him by pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, formerly known as Stephanie Clifford. Cohen announced his decision on April 25 via a court filing. “Based on the advice of counsel, I will assert my 5th amendment rights in connection with all proceeding in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” the filing read.

But it's pretty ironic, given what Trump himself said about the Fifth Amendment back in 2016 while discussing Hillary Clinton's testimony about her private email server.

He said,

There are five people taking the Fifth Amendment. Like you see on the mob right? You see the mob takes the Fifth. If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?

The irony in this is too impossible to ignore, and of course Twitter had to call it out.

More to come.