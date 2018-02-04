Tweets About Kylie Jenner & The Super Bowl Prove The Reality Star Is The MVP
Mark Feb. 4 as one of the most iconic days in history. While football fans are gearing up for the Super Bowl, the internet is still blowing up about Kylie Jenner revealing that she has given birth. Well, these tweets about Kylie Jenner & the Super Bowl prove that Jenner is going home with that MVP trophy.
Jenner took to Instagram not only to confirm her long rumored pregnancy, but also reveal that she gave birth to a beautiful baby girl. In the post, Jenner explains her reason for being essentially MIA for the past nine months. It turns out she just wanted to prepare for motherhood away from the spotlight.
She wrote,
In another Instagram post, Jenner shared an 11-minute YouTube video which gives us a glimpse into the past nine months leading up to the birth of her daughter. Both the video and Jenner's Instagram have gone viral across the Internet since this afternoon, and Twitter is convinced that Jenner has stolen the spotlight from NFL's biggest night.
Tom Brady who?
Twitter may be a little over the top, but they're not exaggerating about how amazing Kylie Jenner's video is. In the 11 minutes, we get to see candid moments between her and Travis Scott, heartwarming family get togethers, and tear jerking testimonials from her friends. It almost makes up for the fact that we've been in crippling curious suspense for the past nine months. Almost.
