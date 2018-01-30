Tweets About Krystal & Arie On 'The Bachelor' Show Audiences Are Cringing So Hard

We are now five weeks into Arie's season of The Bachelor. This is when it gets real, people. Arie is making strong connections, and the contestant's personalities are coming through. Some are stronger than others. "Hurricane Krystal" isn't fitting enough of a nickname, I think "What The Hell Is She Going To Do Next Krystal" is a better fit. Jan. 29's episode had Krystal dropping her silky-smooth voice and getting legitimately pissed. Another week, another Krystal meltdown. Reactions to Krystal on Twitter prove fans are cringing so hard.

Arie took the contestants to let loose at a bowling alley in Fort Lauderdale. Who needs fun in the sun and palm trees when you can drink cheap beer in a smelly bowling alley? The ladies were split into two teams and "pinned" (pun intended) against each other with the highest stakes — the winning team got to spend the rest of the evening with Arie.

It was the pink team versus the blue team. The blue team kicked ass, and the pink team was super disappointed. Krystal happened to be on the blue team and was being a "sore winner," according to Bekah. The pink team was (understandably) bummed because time is so crucial at this point in the competition. Arie took pity on their sweet souls and invited them to hang out for the evening.

Krystal was not here for that noise. She did not want to sit and fight for Arie's attention — which is kind of the premise for the show. *Sips tea.* This is when she went into "What The Hell Is She Going To Do Next Krystal" mode. According to Maquel, on the bus ride back to the hotel, Krystal was calling Arie a "liar" because he "took back his word" about the date.

Krystal decided to stick her heels in the sand and declared she was not going on the date because Arie was "disrespectful to team blue." Arie went up to talk to her, and seemed annoyed. He explained that real couples don't run away from their problems. He told her to stay in the room for the rest of the evening and walked out.

However, Krystal didn't take that lying down. She put on her best heels, a coat of mascara, and headed to the cocktail party. This is where things took an awkward turn — even more awkward than it already was.

Krystal walked downstairs and declared she was ready to move on from what happened — being sure to add she was still really hurt. Bekah put Krystal in an epic word trap by calling her out for "changing her mind" like Arie did. Since she didn't have an answer, Krystal went back upstairs.

The drama swirled throughout the entire episode until Krystal and Arie could finally sit down together during the cocktail party before the rose ceremony. Krystal put her shoulders back and flashed her prize-worthy smile to win Arie over. She then brought up some fuzzy events from her childhood as the reasoning behind her strong reaction. Arie wasn't really buying it, but kept his cool the whole time.

To smooth everything over, Krystal said to Arie, "It's our first fight!" This is when Arie said perhaps the greatest line in Bachelor history: "It could be our last fight." DAYUMMM. Krystal was at a loss for words.

Twitter was shook over the cringe-worthy events of the episode.

Krystal has been the most drama-inducing contestant on the show this season. She hasn't been afraid to stir the pot, throw a fit, or pull Arie aside (even during a rose ceremony).

Since being on the show, she has received a lot of backlash in the same style received by infamous contestants like Corinne Olympios and Olivia Caridi (aka "the villains"). In response the bullying Krystal has received since the season aired, she posted an Instagram photo with a powerful caption. The black-and-white photo of the Cali fitness coach said,

Reading the comments on my posts over the past few weeks has been eye opening to say the least. The negativity and cruel words about my character and my appearance is something that I’ve never dealt with, especially not on a public platform. I let it get to me and I let it affect my sleep, my relationships with others and my passion for doing the work that I love. A close friend of mine gave me some good advice: to not delete the negative comments because it’s a part of my journey- thanks @heatherlysmith .

She continued,

As tough as it was at times filming the show, I’m so thankful for the experience because it’s allowed me to grow. I’m learning to take the good with the bad and becoming stronger as a result. I was humbled and thankful for the support that @oliviacaridiand some of my followers showed by taking a stand against bullying. I choose to stand up and say that negative words do not have power over me. I will not be a victim and I will not bully back. #notme@j_webs_photography

It will be interesting to see how Krystal and Arie's relationship unrolls the rest of her time on the show. One thing is for sure — no matter how much backlash she receives, everyone loves a good reality show "villain."

