Bachelor Winter Games is heating up, and there are already some stand out contestants. Kevin from Canada is creating quite a buzz in the house and in our living rooms. Tweets about Kevin on Bachelor Winter Games prove that fans are just as obsessed with him as Bibiana and Ashley I. are.

Who is Kevin and where has he been my whole life? Bachelor Winter Games is all about taking the franchise international. We didn't have to venture too north of the border to find Kevin.

The 33-year-old firefighter was actually the first person to win the inaugural season of Bachelorette Canada in 2016. Unfortunately, he and hairstylist Jasmine Lorimer split after just five months together. Jasmine announced the split via Instagram on April 13, 2017 with a photo of a majestic sunset. How poetic. The caption read,

There are no hard feelings between the two of us. Kevin is a fantastic person with a huge heart and holds so many incredible qualities. There’s no straight forward way to sum this up into one paragraph, but I will never forget what a beautiful year we have shared. Nothing about this has been easy. We appreciate everyone’s support.

One woman's breakup is another nation's new reality television obsession. Twitter is legitimately obsessed with this hunky contestant and his free-flowing hair.

It looks like Bachelor contestants around the world are definitely ready to take it international. In addition to the US delegation, Switzerland, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Sweden, China, and Canada are all represented on the show.

More to come.