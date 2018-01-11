Tweets About Kellyanne Conway "Not Caring" About Hillary Clinton Will Make You Laugh So Hard

Kellyanne Conway is more than just the counselor to President Donald Trump. She is also the brainchild behind the term "alternative facts" — and she lived up to the meaning of the phrase once again during an interview with Chris Cuomo on CNN. Among other subjects discussed during the live interview, Cuomo brought up Hillary Clinton, which seemed to rile up Conway. She attempted to dismiss the subject, but these tweets about Kellyanne Conway "not caring" about Hillary Clinton show that many people were not buying it.

The exchange between Cuomo and Conway happened on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, when Conway appeared on an episode of Cuomo Prime Time on CNN. As Conway was defending the 2016 presidential election results in an attempt to mitigate any talk of Russian interference, she claimed that "so many people still can't get over the election results." That prompted Cuomo to respond with, "Says my friend who can't keep Hillary Clinton's name out of her mouth." Ice cold, Chris, ice cold.

Naturally, that did not sit well with Conway, so she began to defend herself by claiming, "We don't care about her. Nobody here talks about her." OK, but there's just one little problem. Conway's boss, President Trump, seems to have quite an affinity for talking and tweeting about Hillary Clinton.

With that in mind, people were not about to let Conway off the hook. According to CNN, Trump had even mentioned Clinton twice earlier that very same day during a press conference with Norwegian Minister Erna Solberg in response to a question about the two countries' respective relationships with Russia.

Beyond that, Twitter exploded with examples of Trump mentioning his opponent since the 2016 presidential election. Apparently, people could not stand for this presumed alternative fact of the White House "not caring" about Clinton.

Evidence was gathered.

One Twitter user compiled all of the tweets that Trump had composed since election day that contained any mention of Clinton. There are 89 of them, according to her count.

People didn't have to look far to find examples of Trump's Clinton talk.

"He spoke about her today."

Who exactly is "nobody"?

Given the regularity with which the commander-in-chief seems to speak of Clinton, one person wondered why Conway would say, "Nobody talks about her," in reference to the White House.

Conway's comments seemed simply unbelievable to some people.

"Give me a break."

People seem to just want a straight answer from Conway.

"@KellyannePolls is a black hole of disinformation..."

More Twitter evidence was provided to refute Conway's claims.

"Trump has mentioned Hillary by name nearly 60 times since he was inaugurated, just on Twitter."

Some posited as to why Trump might talk about Clinton.

"I really think it's pure jealousy; above all he wants to be loved and it eats at him constantly that she won the popular vote."

Some photo evidence was provided.

While many people latched onto Conway's comments regarding Clinton, that was not the only news revealed in this interview. She also shared that President Trump has some updates regarding his plan for that wall between Mexico and the United States.

Building a wall that spans the entire U.S.-Mexico border to end illegal immigrations was a stronghold in speeches all throughout Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He even kept touting the "big, beautiful wall" once he took office.

Now, Conway informed Cuomo on Wednesday night that Trump is rethinking his wall plans. She said that Trump has discovered that there isn't a need for a physical wall along the entire border. She explained the new development to Cuomo:

What's true is that after conferring with the experts who are involved in this process, Christopher, the president has discovered that part of it, he knows, will be the physical wall, part of it is better technology, part of it is also fencing.

So, as Trump downgrades his wall and continues to talk about Clinton, Conway is left to explain his actions to the American people. She did her best on Wednesday night to defend the president, but it was just too easy for people to pull up the "receipts" when it came to Clinton talk.