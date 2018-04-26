Irony is truly one of the most beautiful things. Donald Trump's upcoming July 13 trip to Britain should seem like a normal presidential matter right? Well, hilariously enough July 13 falls on a very unlucky day. These tweets about Donald Trump's Friday the 13th trip to Britain shows that Brits are having a field day with this one.

Trump is taking a quick 24-hour trip across the pond to meet with the Queen and Prime Minister Teresa May. According to The Telegraph, Trump and the Prime Minister will discuss "bilateral" matters during the visit. This upcoming July trip actually should have taken place months ago, but in January, Trump announced via Twitter that he wouldn't be traveling to the UK to open the new American embassy due to the decision to relocate from Grosvenor Square to Nine Elms. However, it looks like Trump finally decided to set his feelings to the side in order to improve his relationship with Prime Minister May.

Even though Trump reportedly isn't the biggest fan of overseas travel, the decision to meet in Britain on July 13 was made because the U.S. president will already be in Europe prior. Trump will be attending a NATO meeting in Brussels on July 11 and 12th.

The trip may call for serious political discussions, but Brits are definitely finding humor in that the U.S. leader will be visiting their territory on the unluckiest day of the year.

According to The Telegraph, Trump will meet with Prime Minister May at her countryside residence in Chequers. It was also reported that Trump plans to avoid London at all costs in an attempt to steer clear from the chance of mass protests surrounding his visit.

It's no secret that Londoners aren't necessarily the biggest fans of Trump. In December 2015, following Trump's controversial call for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States," a petition surfaced accusing Trump of hate speech and called for the British government to prohibit Trump from entering the U.K. The petition ran for six months and gained nearly 600,000 signatures from the public.

The petition stated,

The UK has banned entry to many individuals for hate speech. The same principles should apply to everyone who wishes to enter the UK. If the United Kingdom is to continue applying the 'unacceptable behaviour' criteria to those who wish to enter its borders, it must be fairly applied to the rich as well as poor, and the weak as well as powerful.

Clearly the petition didn't stick, but it's really the thought that counts right?

The U.S president definitely isn't the most popular among foreign world leaders. France's President Emmanuel Emmanuel Macron visited the U.S. for a three day visit, and judging from the hugs and kisses he and Trump exchanged it looked like Trump had found a new best friend. However, things took a turn on April 25 when Macron addressed Congress and completely ripped apart Trump's ideals.

He said,

We have two possible ways ahead. We can choose isolationism, withdrawal, and nationalism. This is an option. It can be tempting to us as a temporary remedy to all fears. But closing the door to the world will not stop the evolution of the world. We have to keep our eyes wide open to the new risks right in front of us.

I don't know what y'all think, but it doesn't appear that Sunday football viewing parties are in the stars for these two.

He may not have the best track record building warm relationships, but perhaps his Friday the 13th trip to Britain won't be as unlucky as some expect.

In the meantime Trump, try not to break any mirrors.