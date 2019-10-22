Whether you're going to a spooky party or driving to your best friend's house to celebrate Halloween with them, you want to show up in style. You want everyone to gasp when they see your epic costume or one of Turo's Halloween cars parked in the driveway.

That's why you may have been planning your #look for months. In your spare time, you might be researching clever costumes for Halloween or going to the store to get accessories like cat ears, whimsical headbands, and oversized glasses. But after returning to your apartment with bags of various props and outfits in your hand, something seems to be missing.

Your costume may seem to lack that element of surprise that'll make your fellow partygoers want to give you first place in the costume contest. As much as you try and put your finger on what's missing, though, you tend to come up short. Lucky for you, I think these iconic cars available on Turo are what you're looking for this Halloween. TBH, they would make any season, holiday, or costume-wearing event more #epic.

First thing first: If you don't know what Turo is, here's a quick rundown. Essentially, it's a car rental service that allows owners to list their cars for rent, and users to book them for their upcoming road trips, drives from the airport, or various adventures. The result is an online marketplace with a really awesome selection of vehicles that you can have access to simply by signing up with Google, Facebook, or your email address.

After signing up, the site does have to approve you and confirm your eligibility and identity. However, once that part of the process is all said and done, you can search for vehicles in your ideal price range, or that have the features you're looking for. For Halloween, that may include checking out one of three inspired and unique vehicles on the market. These include: The Mystery Machine, The Ghostbusters Ecto-1, and the DMC DeLorean that'll take your costume to the next level.

To say the least, they'll make sure you show up to the party in style and take the cake (or should I say, candy) as far as costumes go. And they're incredibly easy to get your hands on, before, after, or on Halloween.

For example, The Mystery Machine on Turo looks exactly like the animated vehicle from the iconic show, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! It's decked out with blue and green paint and orange lettering. It's perfect for a group of friends who wants to do a costume together, because it can hold up to seven people.

There are drop-down monitors that play episodes of the show from 1969, "Zombie Lights," "Sasquatch Lights," and a horn that has the option to play "Rooby Rooby Roo!" The best part? This multicolor van only costs $99 per day, so you can experience it all for a great price.

Of course, if you and your friends would rather go to the party dressed up like the Ghostbusters, that's also an option. The Ghostbuster Ecto-1 is available on Turo for $292 per day, and it's complete with the logo on the outside, lights, and sirens. You'll definitely want to take some pictures with the vehicle for Instagram.

That also goes for the DMC DeLorean that's listed on Turo and a replica of the one from Back to the Future. For $224 per day, you and your BFFs can ride around in this rad car. According to the listing, this particular car has been in music videos, YouTube videos, and a commercial, too, so it's extra special to have it for Halloween — or whatever reason you choose to rent it for.

Do yourself a favor and don't wait to check them out. Hop on Turo right away and get into a vehicle that'll make your season the most epic one yet.