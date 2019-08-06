5 Underrated Spots In New England For The Fall Weekender Of Your Dreams

I've lived in New England my entire life, so I feel pretty qualified saying it's the best place to go for the fall weekender of your dreams. There's no other destination that'll serve you apple cider doughnuts quite like the local orchards in Connecticut, and the #views from the mountains and waterfalls in New Hampshire will leave you in awe. Not to mention, there are colorful leaves everywhere you look that'll speak to your adventurous soul. They'll make you want to go hiking through the epic gorges, dip your toes in the saltwater, and explore the artsy cities. Can I give you the scoop on the underrated spots in New England you definitely shouldn't miss out on this autumn?

Since you're starting to plan out your itineraries for the next few months, it's necessary you know about these spots that are total gems. They have breweries, covered bridges, and beautiful parks with fresh flowers, and will help you check huge items off your bucket list. You'll return from a few nights in a cozy cabin and be able to cross out "visit a state or national park," "go to a corn maze," or "eat the perfect lobster roll."

In addition, you'll feel totally refreshed because you'll have gotten in touch with the outdoors and disconnected from your usual routine. You'll have seen sights that only true travelers have, and the best and brightest destinations in New England. Let's get into them, shall we?

1. Woodstock, Vermont Raymond Forbes LLC/Stocksy The first of these underrated spots in New England is Woodstock, Vermont. Located in "the heart of the green mountains," its the perfect destination for hiking, relaxation, and getting a sweet taste of the luxe life. In the fall, in particular, it's a great place to experience a farmers market and eat fresh produce. Start your weekend at the Woodstock Inn & Resort, where you can get a facial and sleep on the coziest mattress ever. It'll be worth splurging on for a night or two with your BFFs. Then, make your way to the center of town for some shopping, or head to the Quechee Gorge for a picnic over the waterfalls. I'd suggest ending the weekend with a visit to Sugarbush Farm Inc. to learn how maple syrup is made. It'll give you the chance to make a few more sweet memories before heading home.

2. Northampton, Massachusetts Odds are, one of the top destinations on your bucket list is Boston. You may want to see the Red Sox play a game at Fenway Park, and roam around the food stands at Quincy Market. I don't blame you, but I think you should give a city like Northampton, Massachusetts a solid chance, too. According to VisitHampshireCounty.com, it's been given the nickname "Paradise City" because of its coffee shops, food, and music scene. It has an art museum with work from Picasso, and places you can go biking, boating, and climbing. It's safe to say, you and your BFFs won't be bored in this destination, and likely want to come back for more.

3. West Hartford, Connecticut Tessa Woods Photography So, my loyal readers and lovers of all things related to travel, let me tell you about the town next to my hometown. It's the fun-filled and gorgeous area of West Hartford, Connecticut, which is loaded with trendy restaurants, reservoir trails, and boutiques. After getting a massage at the Delamar West Hartford or enjoying tacos at bartaco, you'll probably want to move here, too. You'll also want to explore the nearby towns like Glastonbury and Avon that have coffee shops that are so Instagram-worthy and orchards with freshly-baked apple pies. Do yourself a favor and clear your camera roll for this trip, and download a peachy filter that'll make your pictures look like they were taken in golden hour. It'll make your followers want to leave you a like and comment that says, "Oh my god, I have to go here."

4. Portsmouth, New Hampshire I haven't been everywhere in New England, but it's definitely on my list. I know there are cities like Portsmouth, New Hampshire, that I would love to visit purely for the craft breweries, beaches, and pet-friendly hotels. I would love to take my future pup there and explore the nearby state parks. I can totally imagine waking up in a cute bed and breakfast and having a syrup-covered waffle around 10 a.m. I would sip my coffee, while watching people roam around the sidewalks, and go to brunch with their BFFs. My brain would be in #vacationmode, and I would forget about all the busy things that are penciled into my calendar for the next month or two. What more could you ask for?