As much as I love the classic dinner-and-a-movie date (or, if I'm feeling lazy, a literal Netflix-and-chill date), I have to admit it's not totally original. It doesn't matter if you've been with someone for years or you're in the beginning of a new relationship — everyone could probably stand to change things up once in a while. Rather than sticking to your usual go-to date night plan, why not suggest something unique? An artsy date idea based on your zodiac sign might be just the thing to get you out of a dating rut (and you might be in a rut without even realizing it!).

You don't have to be an accomplished cellist or a master painter to have an artsy date night. As sexy as it sounds to work a pottery wheel with your lover (and maybe even recreate that iconic scene with Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze from the '90s romance classic Ghost), artsy dates don't have to involve artistic talent or even cost a lot of money. If you're in need of unique date ideas, these date suggestions based on your zodiac sign might just be perfect for you (and may even help you discover a new skill).

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18): Cook Something Together Shutterstock Full disclosure: Cooking classes are a blast, but they can be a little pricy. But you don't necessarily have to take a professional class to get culinary. Aquarians love to create and try new things, and what better way is there to exercise that creativity than by attempting to master a recipe with your date? Whether you take on something from Julia Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking or simply stick some pre-made cookie dough on a sheet pan, you and your date are bound to have a good time making something new together.

Pisces (Feb. 19 — March 20): Visit An Aquarium You'd be hard-pressed to find a person who doesn't love looking at undersea creatures, but I bet no one loves aquariums quite as much as those born under the fish sign. A chill Pisces loves to be around the water, and few dates are more zen than one spent ambling through an aquatic wonderland with your date. To make things more interesting, you and your date can even turn your visit into a scavenger hunt to see who can spot the most elusive fish first.

Aries (March 21 — April 19): Try A Paint-And-Sip Night An Aries loves all things trendy, and paint-and-sip classes are all the rage. These classes combine a group painting lesson with wine drinking as you try to replicate the steps given by an instructor. Seeing as people born under the sign of the ram are known for being competitive, a paint-and-sip class will give you a chance to compete with your date for who can paint the best picture. No worries if you're not into drinking — the sip element is totally optional (and honestly, your finished work might just turn out better if you don't imbibe).

Taurus (April 20 — May 20): Go On A Nature Photography Hike Taureans love beauty and artistry almost as much as they love getting physical, so why not combine these two interests with a nature photography hike? Grab your date and your camera (or just your smartphone) and check out a local hiking trail. You two can snap photos along the way, both of the pretty views and of each other. Knowing how ambitious you are, you're sure to make it all the way to the end of the trail, and you'll finish the date with beautiful photos and an awesome workout under your belt.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20): Attend A Concert Shutterstock Geminis are social butterflies who love to be in the center of the action, so attending a concert with a date is right up this sign's alley. Whether you check out an intimate concert venue or spend the day at a giant music festival, those born under this sign will thrive among all of the noise and the people. It doesn't matter if you're familiar with the band playing or not — you'll have the time of your life and dancing and singing along regardless.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22): Go People-Watching And Sketching Those born under the sign of Cancer are best known for their intuition and sentimentality, so of course a Cancer would be into an afternoon spent people-watching and sketching. With your emotional depth, you're perfectly suited to this intimate date idea, where you and your partner can spend some time drawing what you see in a park, mall, or any public space and compare your findings. Those sketches don't have to be great, and it might even be better if they're hilariously bad. Just try not to be creepy about it or purposely draw unflattering caricatures of people — not that I would ever expect a kindhearted Cancer to do that.

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22): Hit Up A Jazz Club Leos are totally extra, and they're not afraid to admit it. A darkly-lit jazz club is basically the epitome of coolness and class, and those born under the sign of the lion would jump at the chance to get dolled up for a night of cocktails and ragtime (especially if it's socially acceptable to dress up in a Gatsby-esque flapper dress). A date night spent at a jazz club will make you feel extra chic — and as a bonus, just imagine the Instagram opportunities you and your date will have.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22): Check Out Local Murals Though you may not know of any local neighborhoods known for street art, a discerning and creative Virgo would be well-suited to spending an afternoon checking out community murals with a date. Try to find a nearby area known for its public murals or street art and take your date on a walking tour to check them out. Seeing as you have an appreciation for the simpler things in life, a chance to admire art for free seems like a perfect fit for you. You and your date can compare your favorites and take some cool photos as you go.

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 22): See A Dance Performance Shutterstock Just like cooking classes, dance performances can be expensive, but they don't have to be. Libras are all about beauty and harmony, and what could be more beautiful than a dance show? Take your date to a local or community production and check out a style you've never seen before, like salsa or modern or hip-hop (and don't be surprised if you leave the show feeling inspired to do some dancing yourself).

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21): Go See An Indie Flick Scorpios are pretty eclectic when it comes to their tastes, and they always appreciate doing something that isn't so mainstream. A date spent seeing an old or independent film in an alternative movie theater is sure to appeal to a Scorpio's dark, mysterious nature. Those born under this sign tend to like their privacy and space, so you'll probably like getting to spend some time in your own headspace before you and your date reconvene afterward to share your thoughts on the movie.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21): Check Out A Food Or Art Festival A Sagittarius is always down for adventure, and attending a food or art festival will give those born under this sign the chance to try dozens of new things. You thrive outdoors, so you'll love the chance to pursue all of the different outdoor booths and food truck options to find some hidden gems. As you're also known for your appreciation of diversity and culture, you definitely be down to taste interesting new foods or buy cool art pieces (and you can even surprise your date with a funky gift).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 — Jan. 19): Go Stargazing Capricorns are both pragmatic and ambitious, and if they get a chance to study and then show off their knowledge base, they'll take it. Stargazing is the kind of simple and traditional date that would appeal to a Capricorn, and though it might bother you to not be able to control every element of the date, you'll still love the chance to memorize the constellations and sweep your date off their feet. It doesn't take much to satisfy those born under this sign, so even something as simple as laying out and looking at the stars will make for a great night.