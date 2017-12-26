Trump's Tweet About A New Health Care Plan Says Democrats & Republicans Will "Come Together"

On the day after Christmas, President Donald Trump returned to a topic he discussed before his holiday break began: bipartisanship. Last time, he tweeted about Democrats and Republicans working together on infrastructure. This time, Trump tweeted about a new health care plan, which he says both parties will "eventually come together" to create.

Here's what the president had to say on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26:

Based on the fact that the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) ObamaCare, the Democrats & Republicans will eventually come together and develop a great new HealthCare plan!

The individual mandate was indeed "terminated" when President Trump signed the GOP tax reform bill, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, making the Republican plan law. The mandate was a central part of the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) and required that Americans either signed up for health care or face a tax penalty.

More to come.