Trump's Tweet About A New Health Care Plan Says Democrats & Republicans Will "Come Together"
On the day after Christmas, President Donald Trump returned to a topic he discussed before his holiday break began: bipartisanship. Last time, he tweeted about Democrats and Republicans working together on infrastructure. This time, Trump tweeted about a new health care plan, which he says both parties will "eventually come together" to create.
Here's what the president had to say on Tuesday morning, Dec. 26:
The individual mandate was indeed "terminated" when President Trump signed the GOP tax reform bill, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, making the Republican plan law. The mandate was a central part of the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) and required that Americans either signed up for health care or face a tax penalty.
More to come.