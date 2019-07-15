Sometimes, politics really goes all out with those "are you serious" moments. President Donald Trump has been in the hot seat since Sunday, July 14, when he criticized a group of Democratic congresswomen and told them to "go back where they came from," despite all four being U.S. citizens. Well now a day later, Trump called on those Democratic congresswomen to apologize after he instigated the conflict in the first place. Oh, sure.

Over the past few days, Trump has taken to Twitter to call out progressive Democratic congresswomen for their views and political stances. However, Trump took it one step further by claiming in a July 14 tweet that certain congresswomen should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Trump hasn't mentioned the politicians specifically by name, but he appears to be referring to a group of four freshman congresswomen who have gotten the nickname "the Squad": Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts. All four are women of color who have openly voiced their opposition to the Trump administration. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on the tweet and to whom the president was referring at the time, but did not hear back.

On Monday, July 15, Trump continued his tirade against the group, stating via Twitter that he thought that "radical left congresswomen" should "apologize" to the United States, Israel, and to the president personally for their "foul language." Um, OK. Trump wrote,

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!

He later doubled down on his remarks, saying at a White House event on July 15, "all I'm saying [is], they want to leave, they can leave." The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment on Trump's demand for an apology.

In another tweet, Trump claimed that Democratic congresswomen's words represent "racist hatred." However, Trump telling four women of color — again, who are all U.S. citizens, and three of whom were born in the United States — to "go back where they came from" isn't necessarily the most uncontroversial statement, either. Trump wrote,

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.

Trump's mention of Israel appears to reference controversial statements Omar made in early February regarding AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobbying group whose mission is to strengthen relations between the U.S. and Israel. Omar critiqued the lobbying organization by claiming that AIPAC has been allegedly paying U.S. politicians to promote pro-Israel policies, which led some social media users to claim Omar's comments were anti-Semitic. In a tweet at the time, AIPAC said it would not be deterred by "by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks," while Omar herself shared an "unequivocal" apology to Twitter on Feb. 11. Omar's criticism of AIPAC received serious backlash from fellow politicians, including President Trump — many of whom called for the Democratic congresswoman to resign. However, Omar responded to Trump's call with a serious clapback of her own, and pointed to his own controversial statements.

Trump and the Democratic congresswomen certainly don't have the best relationship at the moment, and it looks like it's only getting more heated. Following Trump's July 14 tweet, Ocasio-Cortez responded to Trump's "go back" comment by claiming the president relies on a "frightened America" to advance his agenda, and refuses to accept a diverse nation.

Another day, another Twitter brawl. I, for one, doubt Trump can expect an apology from these women. So, he'll just have to sit tight.