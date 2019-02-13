Ilhan Omar isn't here for any apparent hypocrisy. As of late, the Minnesota congresswoman has been under fire for controversial tweets that many have said are anti-Semitic. Although she has apologized for her posts, some people aren't so moved, namely President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday, Feb. 12, called her apology "lame" and urged her to resign from either her post or the House Foreign Affairs Committee (HFAC). And, oh, did that backfire. Ilhan Omar's response to Trump calling for her resignation went after him for his very own insensitive comments.

"Hi @realDonaldTrump," Omar, one of the first two Muslim congresswoman, tweeted on Wednesday, Feb. 13. "You have trafficked in hate your whole life—against Jews, Muslims, Indigenous, immigrants, black people and more. I learned from people impacted by my words. When will you?" Oof. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on Omar's response, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, the freshman congresswoman, who was elected to the House in the November 2018 midterm elections, is not having any criticism from Trump, who is known for making questionable comments. Some of those include allegedly referring to Haiti and African nations as "sh*thole countries" in a closed-door meeting back in 2018 (which he denied, though he admitted to using "tough language") and repeatedly calling Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts), who is also set to challenge him for the White House in 2020, by the nickname "Pocahontas," an apparent attempt to criticize her for her previous claims of Native American heritage. Trump also famously said that there were good people "on both sides" following the confrontation between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. The White House did not respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment on the subject.

The congresswoman has been getting criticism from more than just Trump thanks to tweets she posted on Feb. 10 about Israel and lobbying in the American political system. In a series of tweets, Omar suggested U.S. politicians support Israel because they are being paid to do so by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), a prominent pro-Israel lobbying group with a mission to "strengthen, protect and promote the U.S.-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel," per its website. Although it's not a political action committee (PAC) and does not contribute funds to political candidates, the group has been recognized as a politically influential organization, which is something Omar appears to have taken issue with. AIPAC tweeted that it would not be "deterred in any way by ill-informed and illegitimate attacks," but did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for additional comment. Omar's tweets were quickly labeled as being "anti-Semitic" for spreading tropes about Jewish money influencing politics.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was one of many who condemned Omar for her comments, saying in a statement shared with TIME, “Congresswoman Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive." Other critics reportedly included Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia) and Max Rose (D-New York).

Of course, Omar also had her defenders, with many saying that criticizing the pro-Israel lobby and acknowledging that Israel had influential advocates in American politics was not, in fact, anti-Semitism.

Omar apologized for the comments on Feb. 11, in a tweet in which she said she didn't intend to be offensive. She wrote:

Anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes. My intention is never to offend my constituents or Jewish Americans as a whole. We have to always be willing to step back and think through criticism, just as I expect people to hear me when others attack me for my identity. This is why I unequivocally apologize.

However, she also stuck by what she says is a "problematic role of lobbyists in our politics," insisting that the topic needs to be addressed. "At the same time, I reaffirm the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics, whether it be AIPAC, the NRA or the fossil fuel industry. It's gone on too long and we must be willing to address it," she concluded.

Something tells me that this won't be the last we hear from Omar on this issue, which means that there will likely be more criticism, too. Brace yourselves, guys. This could get ugly.