Khloé Kardashian and True Thompson were the perfect mother-daughter duo at the 2019 annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party, and Tristan Thompson was in awe. Kardashian shared a series of Instagram pictures on Thursday, Dec. 26, and her ex couldn't help but gush over the shots. Tristan Thompson's reaction to Khloé Kardashian and True's 2019 Christmas photos was actually really sweet.

Despite having a rocky year that saw Thompson make headlines for cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, leading to a very public breakup, the former couple has since been doing their best to co-parent True. So, when it came time for the holidays with their daughter, Thompson joined Kardashian at Kourtney Kardashian's house for the family's annual Christmas celebration. After all the madness calmed down, Kardashian posted snaps of her and True's matching gold outfits (which were so gorgeous), and Thompson jumped in to share his praise.

"Merry Christmas 2019," Kardashian wrote alongside the photos. The tot, meanwhile, looked adorable in a similar dress with brown boots.

Within minutes, Thompson took to the comments section, writing, "Mommy and Tutu looked amazing," along with two heart emojis.

Can't say that I blame Thompson because Khloé and True did look amazing.

While Khloé didn't post any photos of herself with Thompson from the party, the NBA star shared a solo snap of himself from the photobooth to his IG Story.

While, to some, it may seem strange that Thompson would make an appearance at a Kardashian family party, Khloé has made it clear that she's putting her hard feelings aside for the good of True. Khloé penned a lengthy Instagram Story on Dec. 5 sharing that she's chosen forgiveness and wants to move on with her life without holding onto the past.

"I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE!" she wrote. "I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life. Who am I to condemn anyone else? Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. I crave peace in my life. Me holding onto hate is only going to hurt me in the end."

True is a lucky little girl to have two parents who love her so much that they've looked past their complicated history for the sake of her happiness.