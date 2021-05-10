Following new cheating rumors, some cryptic social media activity, and even legal action (more on that in a minute), it’s a little unclear where Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian stand right now. But amid all the drama, Tristan Thompson’s Mother’s Day Instagram for Khloé Kardashian shows there’s no love lost between the couple — at least, not from Thompson’s end. On Sunday, May 9, Thompson shared a photo of Kardashian blowing a kiss while hugging their 3-year-old daughter, True. “Happy Mother’s Day @khloekardashian,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I love you.”

After their rocky 2019 breakup and slow, steady return to friendship, Kardashian confirmed she and Thompson were back together in a March 13 Instagram post. “The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.”

That obstacle “designed to tear them apart” was Thompson’s infidelity. In February 2019, Thompson reportedly admitted to cheating on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, a former friend of the Kardashian family and Kylie Jenner's former BFF. At the time, Kardashian called his behavior “disgusting” and a “debilitating blow to my soul.” But they reportedly started repairing their friendship in September 2019, and on Mother’s Day last year, Thompson sent Kardashian dozens of balloons and a cake. They proceeded to get even closer amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as they reportedly spent time together in lockdown. “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” an insider claimed to People on July 1.

Now, Thompson is under fire once more for reportedly cheating on Kardashian again. In an April 22 appearance on the No Jumper podcast, Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed she went out with Thompson earlier this year, and ended their relationship when she discovered he wasn’t single. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson's team for comment, and has not heard back.) She then doubled down in an April 27 TikTok, claiming she’d last been in contact with Thompson on April 13. “Me answering the question about our past relations, that is true,” Chase said.

Thompson's legal team reportedly sent her a cease-and-desist letter, in which they accused Chase of "defaming" him. "It is obvious that you are a liar," wrote his attorney, according to TMZ. Meanwhile, according to several screenshots Chase shared on May 2, Kardashian reportedly reached out to Chase and asked to talk, though Kardashian has made no comment confirming the screenshots are true and from her.

As Page Six pointed out, Kardashian shared many posts thanking her sisters and friends for their Mother’s Day wishes and flowers, but she didn’t repost Thompson’s tribute. This could mean the co-parents are on the outs once again. But Kardashian’s followers feel the best way to glean any insight into her emotional state is to read between the lines of her inspirational Instagram Stories, and the next morning, Kardashian sent a strong message about choosing happiness.

“Think big. Think healing. Think success. Think peace. Think happiness. Think growth mindset,” reads a quote Kardashian reposted on Monday, May 10. “Always start the day with positive energy — you deserve it.”