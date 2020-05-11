Khloé Kardashian's Mother's Day 2020 wasn't spent with her mom or sisters due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean it was any less special. Kardashian commemorated the occasion by posting a variety of Instagram pictures and videos paying tribute to the moms in her famous family, but it seems there was still a lot of fun to be had at Kardashian's home. Tristan Thompson and True's 2020 Mother's Day gift for Khloé Kardashian was so gorgeous and thoughtful.

Kardashian and Thompson have been practicing social distancing together with their daughter for the past few weeks, and the NBA player pulled out all of the stops to spoil the mother of his child on Sunday, May 10.

Before showing off what Thompson and True gifted her, Kardashian shared photos of dozens of roses sent to her by Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian. When it came to Thompson and True's elaborate gift, Khloé raved about the pink balloon arch with "MOM" spelled out in the middle of it.

It also seems Thompson was behind a gorgeous cake that showed an image of a little girl sharing a heart with a woman. "Happy Mother's Day Momma," writing on the side of the dessert read.

Check out Thompson and True's beautiful gifts below.

Khloé later shared a video of another cake that showed her and True as Barbie dolls, but did not disclose who the sweet gift was from.

Thompson was on his A-game this Mother's Day, even sending Kim Kardashian a bouquet of flowers ahead of the special day. "From Kendall and from Tristan," Kim said in an IG Story. "I love you guys. Thank you so much for this early Mother's Day surprise. They really are so beautiful."

While Khloé has previously denied she and Thompson are hooking up in quarantine, it's safe to say their friendship is continuing to flourish.

