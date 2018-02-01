Tristan Thompson's Gift For Khloe Kardashian After Her Dog Gabbana Died Is So Sweet
And the best boyfriend award of 2018 goes to: Tristan Thompson. We all know that dealing with the loss of a pet is one of the most heartbreaking things to go through, so when Khloé Kardashian announced that Gabbana, her 14-year-old dog, passed away, Thompson went straight into boyfriend mode and tried to ease Khloé's pain just a bit. And Tristan Thompson's gift for Khloé after her dog died will make you actually make you feel ALL of the emotions.
On Jan. 31, Kardashian took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message about the death of Gabbana.
Warning: If you've ever had a pet, then this post will probably make you sob.
The post read,
And if that wasn't sad enough, she posted several photos of Gabbana looking like the floofiest, most sweetest dog to ever live:
Yes, I'm crying. No, I don't care who knows it.
So, what does Tristan Thompson do for his baby mama? Oh, you know. Just sent her the most beautiful floral arrangement that was made in the shape of a dog's paw. Kardashian posted a photo of Thompson's gift to Instagram, along with tagging his Instagram username, to show the entire world that he is actual #boyfriendgoals:
Next to the photo, the caption read,
Is there anything so pure as paw-print shaped flowers to honor a furry friend?
No, there isn't, and now I'm weeping.
According to Kardashian's personal website, Gabbana was initially the family dog, but after Kris and Caitlyn Jenner divorced, Kardashian asked if she'd be allowed to take her. She said,
Khloé Kardashian, veterinarian to the stars. Can you see it now?
I so badly want this to be a thing.
She was definitely a great dog mom, but now we're excited to finally get to see Kardashian become a real-life mom after revealing her pregnancy with a photo of her growing baby bump (and an appearance from Tristan Thompson's hands) on Instagram on Dec. 20, 2017:
Part of Khloé's caption read,
Khloé, we're so happy that you've found a man who is going to be a great father and, of course, an excellent, flower-giving boyfriend for whenever you need cheering up.