You guys! Khloé Kardashian's ex is not done with the shenanigans. It feels like every time a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo is released, it contains a new trick pulled from up the professional basketball player's sleeve, and this time around is no different. Tristan Thompson gives Khloé Kardashian a diamond ring in the latest teaser and it's huge y'all.

The Season 17 midseason promo of KUWTK is here and it's chock full of drama. Though, nothing prompts more eye-rolling than the latest actions from Khloé's ex, who continues to vie for her attention even after a second cheating scandal. SMH.

The promo begins with Kris Jenner's voice and it sounds like she is addressing her family, saying, "I feel like the really funny side of you guys outweighed the mean side. And I feel like it's gotten a little Mean Girls." Ooh, someone is getting in trouble.

The footage then shows Jenner turning to her daughter Kim Kardashian, saying, "As much as I love you, you fight a lot dirtier than you used to." Yikes. Nothing like hearing the real-real from a family member. Now, before any Kim fans come for the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, the footage cuts to a clip of Kim going head to head with her sister Kourtney Kardashian over a "Candy Land"-themed party and it's not pretty.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"It's a Candy Land-themed party, not freakin' gluten-free land," she yells at Kourtney, whose voiceover addresses Kim as the "biggest f*cking evil person on the planet." Whoa! Kim then shoots back by "firing Kourtney." Goodness, there's so much going down and that was just the first 30 seconds.

The video then moves onto the moment you truly came for. In the teaser, Khloé's voiceover says, "Look what Tristan gave me last night, a pink diamond," before the clip cuts to Scott Disick, Kourtney's ex, examining the rose-colored rock.

"It looks fully like an engagement ring," he says in shock, before Khloé yells back, "No, no," because I'm going to assume she's had it with her former boyfriend. Remember, there was the whole Jordyn Woods kissing scandal that prompted the fallout between Kardashian and Thompson? Yeah, and trust is a fragile thing fam. But, as of late, Thompson seems to be trying to earn Khloé's back — or at least get her attention.

On Sept. 26, Khloé posted a pretty selfie in which a rainbow was cast across her face. It was very artsy and cool. Her friends and family, obviously, commented on the gorgeous snap, and then Thompson followed suit. "The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond]," he wrote underneath the picture. If only he could've seen my side-eye.

This was not the first time he lurked in the comments section to dole out unsolicited thirsty comments. On Sept. 21, he wrote (and then deleted) a comment under Kardashian's Instagram post. She uploaded four photos paying homage to Pam Anderson's 1992 Guess jeans campaign. Again, her family and friends wrote sweet messages and Thompson thought it was appropriate to invite himself to the comment party, writing, "Perfection [heart eyes emoji]." *side eye*

Khloé, I think it's time you put some more ground rules in place because who knows what this man will try to give to you next in lieu of solid communication and trust. A car? A home? I guess I'll find out later this season.